Opeyemi has made a video to show how Basmati rice should be pronounced after Angel Okorie didn't say it well

The actress had shared a recording where she was telling someone to prepare "Basmati"c jollof rice for her

Reacting to the video, Famakin said that Okorie didn't do justice to the pronunciation and he taught her to say the word well

Popular food critic, Opeymei Famakin, seemed not satisfied with the way Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, pronounced Basmati rice in a video she made.

Okorie had made a recording where she was telling someone to make "Basmatic" jollof rice for her because she would love to eat it.

Food critic, Opeyemi, corrects Angela Okorie. Photo credit @opeyemifamakin/@realanhgelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the clip, the social media influencer, who exposed Tacha corrected her though on a calm note that it was pronounced as Basmati and not "Basmatic" rice.

He first called her name two times before saying the right way to pronounce it.

This is not the first time that Famakin would be correcting celebrities about anything food-related.

He once took a swipe at Kcee with the way he was using his cutlery to eat in a video.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the video

Reaction have trailed what Famakin said about Okorie. Here are some of the comments below:

@onyiokoli_:

"Who else was expecting this.'

@cesskennie:

"No be only basmatic na bombastic rice."

@__bliky_:

"Correction fluid, we have heard!."

@_seyi.xx:

"Basmatic is the adjective to describe Basmati rice so she's correct."

@theemirates_empire:

"Must u guys use everything to do vidoe nawa ooo."

@nazor.ezeh:

"We sha know what she meant. The correct pronunciation won't lead us to heaven."

@eichho:

"She’s correct. It’s actually expressive in the usage. She qualified the fragrance-possessing rice variant."

@zaraleinadsignature:

"Whatever!"

@emerald_quays:

"Even he is wrong.....mtchew."

@!enunciatio_:

"It is Bazmaati or Buhzmaati rice the ‘a’ in the word Basmati is a long sound."

