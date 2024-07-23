Verydarkman has reacted after Glistlover accused Dakore Egbuson of having an affair with the Senate president, Godwin Akpabio

The blogger had claimed that the actress and some of her colleagues were mistresses to the Senate president

In a video made by the activist, he said that it was unfair to make baseless allegations against the actress

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has defended Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson over the adultery allegations slammed against her.

Legit.ng had reported that the anonymous blogger, Glistlover, had claimed that the mother of two was having an illicit affair with the Senate president Godwin Akpabio.

Verydarkman reacts to adultery allegation slammed against Dakore Egbuson. Photo credit @dakoreea/@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In his reaction, Verydarkman slammed the blogger, he stated that the media company should bring proof and stop tarnishing the image of good people.

The activist also advised Dakore to sue her colleagues, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo for the allegations levelled against her.

Verydarkman defend Akpabio's wife

In the recording, VDM also defended the Senate president's wife for being dragged into an issue she has no hand in.

He noted that not all the people mentioned on Glistlover's post can defend themselves, as he insisted that both Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo own the blog.

He explained that anyone having issues with the two actresses or their friends were usually prey of the blogger.

Recall that Dakore had written the media company through her lawyer. She issued a cease and desist lawsuit against the blogger.

Verydarkman slams Iyabo Ojo over challenge

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had resumed calling out Iyabo Ojo after she joined the 12345678 challenge and displayed her chest.

In the video, he criticised the way she dressed to make the challenge and noted that mothers were supposed to be good examples.

His video sparked reactions from fans, who disagreed with him as they blasted him in the comment section.

Verydarkman blasts Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the social media activist, had dragged Iyabo Ojo over late singer, Mohbad.

He and Ojo have been at logger heads for a while and have been exchanging words publicly.

In his post, he asked the actress what happened to Mohbad as he claimed that the mother of two was hiding some truth from people.

