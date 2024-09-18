An eyewitness has released a video from an accident scene where only a Lord's Chosen member was reportedly the sole survivor

The clip emerged amid videos of unusual testimonies from the Pastor Lazarus Muoka-led revivalist ministry making the rounds online

Checks by Legit.ng, however, showed that the accident happened years ago and not recently, as some news media reported

Amid trending videos of the Lord's Chosen testimonies, a video from an accident scene involving one of the church's members has resurfaced online.

In the clip, the Lord's Chosen member wore an apron and sat by the side of the road, some distance from the crashed vehicle.

He looked dirtied. According to @thetattleroomng who shared the clip, the Lord's Chosen member was the only survivor of the ghastly motor accident.

Legit.ng could not confirm this at the time of this report. Legit.ng, however, gathered that the accident clip is an old video.

Netizens praised the "God of Chosen" for sparing the man's life.

Watch the video here.

Reactions trail the accident video

michael_osamwonyi said:

"Thank you Jesus.. And some people will sit down all in the name of Wokeness and content to be mocking these guys and GOD.. Okay ooo Hmmmm SMH."

mr_stan0001 said:

"You all should listen to yourselfs, that's why over religious people are heartless, so God killed the others and left him, is he not the God of all. He was just lucky to survive and shouldn't ascribe his survival to God, bcos saying it's God that saved him, then God also let others die, is that fair?"

biscolie said:

"Na to go collect chosen jacket 🧥 miracle no Dey tire Jesus."

abisinuolarr said:

"I’m a chosen! God does things in ways that only him can take the glory."

janesonny15 said:

"God is indeed great..... Tomorrow people might hear his testimony and still mock God..... God is mysterious."

thick_nd_bold said:

"God is real just have faith ..with faith you can move the mountain ..Hebrew 11:1 also quote that to have faith is to be sure of things we hope fr to be certain of things will cannot see."

meetadaora said:

"Every day, around the world, people are involved in ghastly accidents that claim the lives of others, and they survived.

"Sometimes, everyone dies except a vulnerable baby. These survivors are not chosen church members and are not wearing the aprons. It's got nothing to do with the church or the aprons and everything to do with the mercies of God. Finish!"

Nigerian pastor reacts to Lord's Chosen clips

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Port Harcourt-based pastor had issued a warning concerning the Lord's Chosen testimonies' clips.

In a Facebook post on Monday, September 16, Pastor Gospel advised people not to mock most testimonies from the Lord's Chosen church, describing them as "victory through the dream."

He added that some churches don't allow lengthy testimonies due to time factor and urged netizens to watch the full clips to understand better. Pastor Gospel maintained that many people had battles in their dreams, which became realities, and warned people to be careful not to mock God.

