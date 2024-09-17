Singer Portable has been seen hanging out with some soldiers in Edo state while he was on a visit to Benin

In the recording, he was screaming to his aides to make a video of himself with the men in uniform

He bragged that anyone wearing camouflage will go to heaven and questioned those wearing army uniform when they are not soldiers

Street pop artist, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has sparked reactions after a video of him and some solders were sighted online.

In the clip, the singer who was on a visit to Edo state was seen trying to take pictures with military men.

According to the controversial artist, anyone wearing camouflage without undergoing training will not make heaven. He also bragged that some men were more powerful than others.

Fans take a swipe at Portable

Fans were quick to notice the kind of cloth that the Zeh Nation boss was wearing, and how it was not properly made.

Others asked why he will dress in such manner to another state.

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the artiste. Here are some of the comments below:

@mamuso212:

"Chelsea don buy Man U, this potable nah confirm werey."

@nba_connectnation:

"Wetin e dey use beads do for neck again."

@onngram1:

"How many times a day does this man post?"

@hot_bos_top:

"Eru.org, see wetin he wear, werey."

@oyewoleayomides:

"Them no dey advise Portable with the wye he dreses ni?

@vickfrosh:

"If them no kee one celebrities tailor, the rest no go stop to dey shew nonsense!!"

@fasco_dot:

"This guy na pure cruise, Zaazuuu."

@ Asa:

"Make dem get sylist foe Zazu oo."

@Babajeje:

"I am not sure Portable na celebritity at all."

Portable gives solder camouflage

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had shown another side of him which he posted on his insta story that many of his fans are happy about.

In the clip, Portable was seen giving out a military camouflage he bought when he travelled out of the country.

He gave the man a jacket, trousers, and shoes as the man was all smiles, thanking the singer for his generosity.

