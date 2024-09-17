Woli Arole has sent a message to 'woke' Nigerians amid the reactions that have trailed videos of the Lord's Chosen members sharing their testimonies

Fashion content creator Powede Awujo also dropped comments about spiritualism while advising Nigerians

Woli Arole and Awujo's messages have been met with mixed reactions as some netizens slammed them

Popular comedian Bayegun Oluwatoyin, aka Woli Arole, and fashion content creator Powede Eniola Awujo, have sent separate messages to 'woke' Nigerians as the Lord's Chosen church trends on social media over their unique testimonies.

In a post, Arole stated that life was spiritual while stressing that many people don't realise it until they find themselves in problems.

Woli Arole and Powede advise Nigerians on spiritualism. Credit: @offcialarole @powedeawujo

Source: Instagram

"A letter to my generation: I see a lot of assume woke people, that love to mock anything supernatural. See I pray you don't enter trouble before you realise that life is spiritual. Your opinions or cruise doesn't change the truth," he wrote.

See his post below:

Powede Awujo, on the other hand, shared her encounter with the Holy Spirit, where she almost doubted God because they defied logic.

"Don't be so woke that your spiritual senses are asleep," she advised Nigerians.

See her post below:

Recall that comedian Deeone had also berated Christians who chose to taunt the Lord's Chosen church.

Reactions trail message to woke Nigerians

Read some of the comments below:

oluwaseyi_moses__:

"At the same time God should not be mocked….The things we see are appalling to the body of Christ."

shollymooree:

"Please sir, increase the volume sir. It is not woke oo, it is stupidity. Kai what will the generation to come feed on if we continue this way."

akingbalamichaels:

"True Talk sir. God keep shielding us from all evil Amen."

biyondstudios:

"Mr man, stop scaring people with all these things, we understand life is spiritual, but the devil dwells on what we feared. Na so our pastors Dey press our neck since were born with ogun."

straight_2_d_point:

"You cant reduce peoples IQ all in the name of supernatural illusions. ogbeni kosidanu joor."

blissfamily_:

"Some testimonies are mockery to the supernatural. Let God be true and every man a liar.."

Tonto Dikeh defends Lord's Chosen church

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh also embraced the 'I am a Chosen' trend, seemingly defending the church.

The mother of one shared an edited picture of her in a Chosen apron while stating that she is one of them.

Tonto's post stirred reactions from many, including crossdresser Bobrisky.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng