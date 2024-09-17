BBNaija star DeeOne has sent a message to Christians and others making jest of the Lord's Chosen Church

The reality star and comedian queried why Christians joined others to mock their faith and God

DeeOne's comment has since triggered reactions as it comes amid the 'I am a Chosen' trend'

Comedian and reality star Aderombi Adedayo Martin, better known by his stage name DeeOne, has addressed online users mocking Pastor Lazarus Muoka and his church, 'The Lord's Chosen.'

DeeOne, whose message was explicitly directed at Christians, asked why they joined others in ridiculing their faith and God on social media.

According to DeeOne, while many people find testimonies shared by Chosen members unbelievable, there is nothing impossible with God.

The reality star also urged people joking about the church to ask for forgiveness.

In his words,

"Please be careful, may you not incur the wrath of Lazarus Mouka, he is not an ordinary man you will be joking with, if you have been laughing, go and ask God for forgiveness."

Sharing the video on his page, DeeOne wrote in a caption,

"Message to those mocking Lazarus muoka’s church."

Watch DeeOne's video below:

Recall that 'I am a Chosen' trended on and off social media after VeryDarkMan called out the church as he suggested the testimonies shared by members were fabricated.

People respond to Deeone's warning

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as netizens clapped back at the reality star.

Aynoniii:

"So make we believe say God dey help una refill your gas cylinder, be like say brain dey pain you sha."

wizleey:

"This guy dan make sense."

@MCARIZONA5:

"I pray you experience power in action am Living witness !!! That is my church for 5years!!"

enoch_mbam:

"Mouth and brain dey pain him. He say make una no incur the wrath of Pastor. The pastor himself knows that you're a comedian for saying that. Do you know how God's wrath the said pastor has incurred?"

austinsync_19:

"What's the difference between what other pastors say on the pulpit, mostly Adeboye and Co... And why Chosen videos trending or why skit makers haven't used one bit of what other pastors did, or is it bcos the pastor in question is from the East. Jinu nwayo."

