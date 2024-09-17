Actress Tonto Dikeh has also jumped on the viral "I am a Chosen" trend amid testimonies by Lord's Chosen church members

The mother of one shared an edited picture of her rocking the popular Chosen apron on her page

Tonto Dikeh's post has stirred reactions from many of her colleagues in the entertainment industry, including Bobrisky

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is the latest popular figure to join the 'I am a Chosen' trend that has gone viral on social media.

Recall that edited pictures of Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Yhemolee rocking Chosen aprons have circulated on social media.

The drama began after VeryDarkMan called out the Lord's Chosen church over testimonies by its members which he suggested were fabricated.

Tonto Dikeh says she is a Chosen

The mother of one on Tuesday, September 17, shared an edited picture of her with the church apron.

She, however, seems to support the church, suggesting that God is using the current trend to promote the Lord's Chosen ministry.

She wrote in a caption:

"I am a chosen..Who are you? (God will use anything to promote his Own)."

See Tonto Dikeh's post below:

Bobrisky, celebs, others react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, including comments from crossdresser Bobrisky, read them below

bobrisky222':

"Yes you are d chosen one and you will be forever chosen one."

rechaelokonkwo:

"No 1 fan of the chosen YOUR EXCELLENCY."

queen_jennifer_ephraim:

"it’s time to take the phone cos whatttt."

itz_sucre001:

"If this is how cute a CHOSEN WOMAN looks, then I want to be a CHOSEN! BABE as Well."

chiemerieemma:

"Daughter of chosen."

henrysklue:

"THIS PARTICULAR CHOSEN ONE IS A KING OOOO."

keishaluxe:

"I’m a chosen with my full chest."

Tonto Dikeh advises women

The Nigerian actress and politician weighed in on a contentious topic around the home.

Tonto Dikeh advised mothers and women on how to handle the several men in their lives.

Tonto's advice was based on protecting the girl child from potential danger, but many of her followers reacted differently to it.

