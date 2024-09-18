Recently, a Nigerian church ignited the wrath of critics who insisted that their testimonies sounded unbelievable

In retaliation, the church choir members sang a song which they composed to fire back at critics condemning the church

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

The Lord's Chosen Revival Ministries founded by Pastor Lazarus Muoka recently found itself at the centre of controversy after its testimonies drew scepticism from critics.

However, the church's 'savage' response, a song composed and performed by its choir, has now surfaced.

Lord's Chosen breaks silence following criticisms Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lord's Chosen finally replies critics

A video of the performance, shared by @mazitundeednut on Instagram, revealed the church's stance on the situation.

The lyrics proclaimed the end of "persecution" and "rumours" against the church, stating that it won't stop the growth of the church.

The choristers sang:

"Everything they said against my church is over. Persecution is over and the rumours are over. Everything they said against my church is over. When they were talking, Jesus was watching, when they were spreading their rumours. But when he said it's over that settles that matter till this morning.

"As you can see, Chosen is moving, revival must continue. We are taking over the whole world. Forward ever, backward never. Because everything they said against my church is over. Newcomers will keep on coming. Crusade will keep on holding and I will continue to wear my apron."

Reactions as Lord's Chosen claps back

Nigerians flooded the comments section, expressing mixed reactions.

Eseglad_01 said:

"Make we no lie the song enter gan."

Barr.eseosa said:

"Wait these people are real? I thought it was all skits and cruise all along."

Mabel_obianuju commented:

"Since I join chosen I never pay for transport na lion de carry me. Somebody shout power."

Djsmithbeatz stated:

"Who else knows that they don’t use drums in their church."

Lil.goodybag said:

"This week prophet Jeremiah is praising GOD for a narrow escape."

Darecipequeen said:

"I’m a Baker, Customers will keep on coming, Baking will keep on holding, I will continue to wear my apron."

Talkingcy_cfrn said:

"I just love them. They don’t look like people who are after members money or wealth like others. Even the rich in the church look so calm."

Ab_moni1 said:

"This country cruise fit make you forget say you broke and you go dey laugh dey smile."

Gyt_young added:

"In Nigeria anything can Blow anytime, so you Content Creator or Upcoming Artists don't give up, who know say "CHOSEN" go blow like this?"

Watch the video below:

Testimony of Lord's Chosen member goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared what God did for him when assailants attacked him and how he escaped unscathed.

Sharing the testimony with his fellow brethren during a church service, the man said weapons did not work on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng