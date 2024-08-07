Asake has dropped a new single, including a visual for Active featuring Travis Scott

The YBNL act inserted a popular Nigerian genre in Active, which has left music lovers talking

Asake's new song comes ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Lungu Boy

YBNL star Ahmed Ololade 'Asake' has caused a buzz on Nigerian social media platforms with the release of his new song Active, featuring US rapper Travis Scott.

The new song, which also features a visual, is a track off Asake's forthcoming album, “Lungu Boy."

Asake releases Active featuring Travis Scott. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Active, produced by Sarz and Mike Dean, saw the Asake interpolate Fuji star Wale Ayuba's lines on 'Raise Da Roof' by Jazzman Olofin, released in 2004, an action which has left Nigerians talking.

Watch the video of Asake's Active featuring Travis Scott below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

What Nigerian music lovers are saying about Asake's Active ft Travis Scott

The new song has some Nigerian music lovers talking about how Asake promoted Fuji on a song with an international artist.

Below is a post by popular media personnel Adesope Shopsydoo on Asake's Active featuring Travis Scott:

Legit.ng also compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Mbahdeyforyou:

"Asake omo werey he nearly turn Travis scott to pasuma."

AOT2

"Asake is not human. What is this? The way he moulds different genres into one groovy unit is remarkable. Active."

Deyvxxd_

"Sarz has no rival in the industry when it comes to production, The quality of production on Asake & Travis Scott Active is pure perfection, the mixing and mastering is 10/10, down to the interpolation of Adewale Ayuba, Asake is HIM!!!"

AbiolaAbdul

"Our music standards have dropped so low. You can't compare what Ayuba and Jazzman did to this remake. No way!"

WALCOTT43587972

"He actually used ayuba voice there."

iam_blexx7:

"asakemusic is beyond what we all expected like seriously Fuji vibe lanje 👏🔥 man of the moment."

Asake 2024 world tour dates released

Meanwhile, Asake's fans expressed mixed feelings as the singer announced his 2024 world tour dates.

The YBNL signee visited his Instagram page, where he shared tour details.

The award-winning musician's music tour has been tagged "Lungu Boy World Tour '24".

Source: Legit.ng