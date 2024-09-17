Businessman E-money has declared that he is now a chosen as he jumped on the viral trend in a video he shared on social media

In the clip, he was wearing the yellow apron as he stepped out with it in his limousine with his designer bag

In the caption of his post, he noted that he was a chosen mopol, and he asked his fans who they are

Billionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-money, has also joined the viral Lord's Chosen trend on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that some celebrities had joined the viral trend which has been making waves for a couple of days. Recently, Yhemo Lee and his wife also hopped on it.

E-money jumps on Lord's Chosen trend. Photo credit @iam_emoney

Source: Instagram

In a sweet video shared by the billionaire, he was wearing the yellow apron after he had finished dressing to step out.

In the clip, he went out for his activities with the yellow apron.

E-money calls himself new name

In the caption of his post, the businessman called himself a chosen mopol and asked his fans who they are.

The man, who clocked 42 last year, went out with his designer bag and stepped into his limousine.

Below is the post:

Reaction trail E-money's video

Netizens shared their hot takes about the video posted by E-money. Here are some of the comments below:

@obi_cubana:

"Now, this is serious!

@richealogbonna:

"What a chosen mopol president you are."

@ajuonachi:

"Family man. Nwoke Chosen."

@mmaculatefotography:

"The chosen ODOGWU himself.'

@fourtyautos:

"Boss you no need escort again, the chosen bullet proof is enough."

@princefuhadoloto:

"It’s getting serious."

@chessy_b_clothings:

"Chosen president."

@otus_collections:

"E don really finish."

@offishal_owelor_dsk:

"Odogwu is a Chosen and I still dey think who I be? Abeg I am now a chosen."

@real_cabrini:

"Dignity dignified! we see what you did here."

Burna Boy, Wizkid in Lord's Chosen apron

Legit.ng had reported that as several netizens shared their version of the I Am a Chosen trend, some fans dug up old tweets of singers Burna Boy and Wizkid using the words.

They also accompanied their tweets with photos of them rocking the customised apron of the church whose name is being used for the trend.

While some people have laughed at both singers, others shaded Davido and said it was the reason he was not as big as both artistes.

