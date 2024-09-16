A Muslim TikToker, Brother Kareem, has lambasted singer Asake over a verse in one of his songs

He stated that the Lonely At The Top crooner used an entire verse of the Quran in his song and it was disgusting

According to Brother Kareem, Allah (God) should be feared, and what is bad in Islam should be vehemently condemned

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, seems to have courted the trouble of some Muslims as he was dragged by a Saudi Arabian Muslim TikToker, Brother Kareem.

The social media influencer said that Asake disrespected Islam by adding a powerful verse of the Quran to his song. He also slammed those using Alhamdulillah (praise be to God) in their songs.

@brotherkareem_ on TikTok shared a screenshot of the song's lyrics with the Quaran verse on his TikTok page. He added that he does not know if Asake is a Muslim or not but he should be cautioned.

He noted that Allah should be feared and not messed with. Besides, doing the latter is a disgusting act and he discouraged netizens from listening to the song.

According to Brother Kareem, there are certain Muslims who do not find Asake's act offensive. He lambasted them and said disrespecting Allah should not be justified.

Asake is a 29-year-old Muslim singer born in Lagos state. This would not be the first time he would be accused of disrespecting religion. When he shot the video of his song, Only Me, he was seen rocking a Catholic outfit majorly worn by priests, which unsettled Christians.

Watch Brother Kareem's video below:

Peeps react to Brother Kareem's video

Check out some of the reactions to Brother Kareem's video below:

@futureoge:

"Go and talk to Saudi Arabia to stop killing the people of Palestine instead of coming here to talk this nonsense."

@Bint.Mufadil:

"Nigerians won’t take this lightly but deep down we know Asake is wrong sha."

@AskMissEllen:

"Music is haram in Islam…I don’t think you understand either."

@LastGee:

"Asake please stop doing this, I’m your fan but I hate it when I hear you touching Islam

@ℍ𝕦𝕤𝕙:

"I know it’s not acceptable in Islam. Asake is a Muslim as well & am sure he knows."

@Balikisaduke221:

"Even those Islamic musicians are using the Quran to sing not only Asake."

Asake dragged over church music video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake was being tackled by some Christians over his church scene in Bandana music video.

A Nigerian man took to social media to give Asake 24 hours to take down the Bandana video to prevent consequences.

This came shortly after Davido was dragged online by some Muslims who were offended by a music video he posted.

