Nigerian socialite Cubana Cheifpriest added more speculations surrounding rumours that he fathered a child outside his marriage

The entertainment tycoon who is currently having issues with the Lagos state government complained about his mind state

While Cheifpriest carefully avoided what the issue was at hand, fans and netizens had time to decipher his post

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Cheifpriest, has broken his silence amid rumours of birthing a child outside his marriage.

The Nightlife entrepreneur posted a brief message on social media discussing his current state of mind, which caught the attention of his fans and followers.

Cheifpriest broke his silence amid paternity claims. Credit: @cubanacheifpriest

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had reported that a Kenyan lady had accused the businessman of fathering her son after they had an affair.

In a new development, the lady shared more pictures of their son and dragged the case to the Data Protection Authority, (DPA) who has taken it up and ready to institute a court case in the US against the businessman.

According to DPA, the case will be handled in the US because Nigeria's legal system was corrupt, and it can suppress the truth.

Following the recent buzz around his name, CP as he is fondly called, mentioned that eyes were paining a particular person whom he referred to as "I am a Chosen".

This rode on the back of the internet commotion surrounding popular Nigerian church Lord's Chosen, where netizens humorously declared themselves members by repeatedly saying, 'I am a Chosen.'

Cheifpriest wrote:

“Eye👀 Don Dey Pain I’m A Chosen.”

See his post below:

Cubana Cheifpriest spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

deojie_hair:

"Wear apron sir 🙌🙌eye nor fit pain choosen."

onlyonekesh_:

"Chosen pro max."

donteetv:

"God is the Greatest,,,,,, ✌🏻❤“Kedu ihe ina achoziri anyi okwu, ihugo na doings get levels, Nwanne iga emewu ife ayi na Eme,ihugo na doings get levels, imazikwa na ekelu olu eke."

cintirich21:

"Eye no fit pain chosen pls wear apron."

donteetv:

"CP no Small,,, Ndi ilo Stop playing."

ifeomamaryjane:

"Carbon copy 😂😂😂😂 very strong gene."

barbby_b:

"Account balance don red. I am a Chosen, once I wear my green Apron, money comes."

Lagos govt accuses Cubana Chiefpriest of noise pollution

The celebrity barman and entrepreneur Cubana ChiefPriest made headlines after the Lagos state government sealed his newly opened fast-food restaurant due to repeated environmental violations, including noise pollution.

In a video, which has since gone viral, loud noise could be heard coming from the restaurant in the early hours of Sunday, September 15.

The new evidence provided by the state government has stirred up mixed reactions as several netizens threw their weights behind Chiefpriest.

Source: Legit.ng