Nigerian media personality Mr Jollof, in a recent video, accused Verydarkman of insulting his wife

The comedian, in turn, attacked the TikToker’s mother and argued that she didn’t train her son to be well brought up

Jollof, in his viral footage, threatened the black model as he noted what he would do if they ever met in public by chance

Nigerian media personality Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, has taken a hot wipe at social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Mr Jollof, in a heated video, accused the activist, who was recently in an online battle with the famous church Lord’s Chosen, of insulting his wife.

For that reason, the comedian came for the Verydarkman’s mother and argued that she didn’t raise her son very well for the society.

Mr Jollof touched on a bunch of societal issues, from legalizing Weed in the country to the development of Delta state, his hometown, while attacking the VDM.

While lashing out at VDM, he alleged that he was gay and transgender. Jolllof threatened to deal with the black model if they ever, by chance, met in public.

Watch his video below:

Verydarkman attacks Prophet Fufeyin

Verydarkman brought the attention of many to a new video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the general overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) in Warri, Delta State.

Recall that Verydarkman and Jeremiah Fufeyin have been in a long-term feud following the latter's healing water project.

In a viral footage, the clergyman was shown performing a miracle on a woman who was unable to walk; after touching her with a hand towel soaked in what appears to be holy water, she proceeded to walk.

