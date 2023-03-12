Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has now reacted to allegations of him having a child with a Kenyan side chick

Recall that popular gossip blog, Gistlover, had shared a post claiming the socialite got a lady pregnant and refused to take responsibility for it

In a new development, Chiefpriest has taken to his Instagram page to shut down the allegations as he noted that his marriage is indestructible

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, is being embroiled in baby mama drama on social media after he allegedly impregnated a Kenyan side chick.

It all started when popular anonymous gossip blog, Gistlover, posted claims that the self-styled celebrity barman had gotten a Kenyan lady pregnant and refused to take responsibility for it after she gave birth despite telling her to keep the child.

Gistlover shared a post of the Kenyan lady in question as well as videos of the baby as netizens commented on the child’s resemblance with Chiefpriest.

Cubana Chiefpriest blows hot as he shuts down claims of having child with side chic. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @gistloversgram_media

Cubana Chiefpriest denies claims of impregnating lady outside his marriage

After Gistlover’s post went viral, Cubana Chiefpriest went on a lengthy rant on his Instagram stories where he called out the blog and also denied the claims of having an illegitimate child.

Chiefpriest accused Gistlover of blackmail and noted that if he truly had a child outside his marriage, he is so rich that nobody would know.

Not stopping there, the socialite dared the anonymous blog to foot the DNA bills and he would gladly double the money in return if the news happened to be true.

According to Chiefpriest, he can’t have a child in Kenya of all places because he ‘assembles’ his kids in Nigeria and delivers them in America.

Cubana Chiefpriest accuses Gistlover of trying to ruin his home

In another post on Instagram, the celebrity barman accused the anonymous blog of trying to ruin his beautiful home. According to him, the blog never posted news of when he built his wife a house, bought her a nice car, fancy fashion items or even when he took her on luxury vacations abroad.

The socialite added that his marriage is bulletproof and his relationship with his wife is built on so much love, respect and loyalty.

See screenshots of Cubana Chiefpriest’s posts below:

Internet users react as Cubana Chiefpriest shuts down claims of having child with Kenyan side chick

Shortly after the socialite took to social media to react to the claims, a number of netizens shared their thoughts on the drama. Read some of their comments below:

dammythegreat:

“But you knack am or not ? Let's start from there.”

nekkycutie:

“I like how he had challenged jeanslover to DNA. Watch Jeanslover resort to insults and baseless threats. If he/she is sure, take him up on the DNA offer. It’s that simple!”

meg_danjuma:

“Oba no Dey lie. Today na debunk tomorrow na acceptance low key .”

miss__ake:

“Haaaa I’m very sure no sane lady will just come out and accuse someone like this man of getting her pregnant. Na wa oh.”

o_b_e_l_e_m:

“Please we should stop encouraging this kind of nonsense, why are bad things becoming norm? This so called house breaker , wasn’t she aware that this guy is married with kids? The moment women finds out that a dude is very rich & is popular,them go run go born for them. “ money indeed is the root of all evil” as na money make her go open leg, that’s if the gist is true & the baby is his own.Make she go take care of her son. As him no force you to open leg, no be by force too to accept pikin, Yeye women!”

sisi_nene101:

“Oga that pikin na you own!!! See resemblance.. no dey shalaye.”

nurseboos:

“You chop am abi you no chop am?”

__aderinsola:

“When it doesn’t favor you, you begin to call gistlover a liar. If it’s about female celebrities, you’ll believe o. Everyone castigated Nengi over hear say. It was this same chief priest that dragged Maria in conjunction with gistlover. Actresses and artists are not left out in the drags, Now it’s your turn and gist lover is a liar. Ema wa okay.”

oyealadire:

“No need for DNA o,this baby too resemble Pascal oladies in everything you do in this life try to dey follow fine man o.”

Cubana Chiefpriest accused BBN Maria of husband snatching

In other related news, Legit.ng had reported in 2021 that Cubana Chiefpriest called out BBNaija star, Maria, and accused her of snatching his sister's husband.

An enraged Chiefpriest had taken to his Instagram page with a call-out post in which he accused the reality star of allegedly being involved with his brother-in-law.

In a different post, Chiefpriest accused Maria of going as far as issuing threats to his sister and asking her to leave the father of her children.

