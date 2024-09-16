Controversial Street-pop sensation Portable has finally released a video to address his recent issues with a pastor whom he was accused of assaulting

In the new video shared by Portable, he explained why he attacked the pastor who came around his bar to preach the word of God

Portable shared that he didn't know that the pastor was a genuine man of God, and he attacked him because he thought he was there to cause him harm

Controversial Nigerian singer and Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has finally come out to apologise to the clergyman who he attacked days ago for coming around his bar to preach.

In the new video, Portable shared his reasons for attacking the pastor. He noted that weeks before, his older sister was attacked, and it was someone who dressed like a pastor that perpetuated the devious crime.

He shared that this experience made him behave the way he did.

I'm human, I'm not perfect - Portable

Portable's apology video came days after several clergies had called out Portable and threatened to take action against him for assaulting a man of God.

One of the persons who came out to defend the clergyman was gospel singer Testimony Jaga.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Testimony Jaga's video where he slammed Portable Zazu for assaulting the elderly clergyman. He also gave Portable a three-day ultimatum to reach out to the pastor and apologise for his actions.

Below is Portable's apology video:

Reactions trail Portable's apology

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's video:

@sir_romeo101:

"But na first time wey portable go address issue in a calm way be this oooo. Wasere idan."

@meekbentunes:

"Werey no fit sleep…he don price pastor."

@sammy30bg:

"Seems like God don Dey show you some shege! This one you’re making video by this time, I hope all is well?"

@skye_wonder:

"Ama human being, I’m not perfect!!"

@sir_romeo101:

"Portable go and sleep. We go continue tomorrow morning."

@malaika_spaghetti:

"Preacher is not a believer."

@not_reachable_again:

"Nobody Dey sleep again for this country."

@arakunrin.adunbarin:

"Just be coming down if Obatala dey inside you , obatala him self dey hail that God (Eledumare) so calm."

@akanmuajayiolawumi:

"Portable is also a prophet on his own but no body is above mistake so pastor should forgive him."

@ajewolemichael498:

"@portablebaeby u for leave that man that day even if na fake pastor no b you go judge am na God. be careful cuz dis life na nothing."

@boluwatifeoflagos:

"Oniro ni iya e."

Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.

In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.

Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.

