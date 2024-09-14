Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman and comedian Nasboi have been scrutinised for one of their video together

In the viral footage that has since spurred debate online, Nasboi was seen kneeling in front of VDM

Media personality Radiogad, coming across the post, pointed out his observations, triggering massive hot takes online

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, and comedian Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, affectionately known as Nasboi, have been called out by media personality Destiny Ezeyim, professionally known as Radiogad.

A video of Verydarkman and Nasbio trended online, showing both of them in a contentious posture.

Radiogad accuses Verydarkblackman and Nasboi. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @nasboi

The TikToker was seen dressing the dreadlocks of the skit makers, who squatted in front of him and waited patiently for his hair to be done.

VDM, known for his love for styling hair, appeared engrossed with the strands of hair he was adjusting.

Reacting to the clip, Radiogad claimed that the clip was giving off gay aura and wondered how a man felt comfortable kneeling in front of another man.

Verydarkman and Nasboi spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

highfamous:

"This guy with thinking in the wrong direction everytime."

celebrities_birthdaywishes:

"I don’t listen to all you say in your video until the last part …abeg what do you usually say there."

portharcourtcommander:

"The way you they position your lines they off me, I can’t repeating my self you gat to love OG."

2peezy_best:

"Oga calm down shuuu what's bad here na no be everything u post."

sarponggladys364:

"Is that not the job that brings money into his bank account, what is wrong with that 🤔, is he doing something bad, if u think this Job is not Good for him then give him a reasonable job to do."

blessed_mikky:

"My guy I and VDM matter na heaven go settle em."

Video of VDM’s sitting room leaks

Verydarkman sparked another online discussion amid his ongoing feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

A video of Verydarkman's living room surfaced online, and netizens quickly noticed changes since his conflict with the clergyman.

In the trending video, VDM's friend and an upcoming musician, Itskokopee, visited his house. Itskokopee filmed himself dancing in Verydarkman's house and captured some interesting interior angles.

