Social media activist Verydarkman spurred reactions online after a video leaked showing the nature of his sitting room

The internet sensation has been in the news for some days now following his feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

The recent video saw one of VDM's close friends have a swell time in his apartment when some details of the activist's living were relieved to internet users

Nigerian social media sensation Martins Vincent Otse, known as Verydarkman, sparked another online discussion amid his ongoing feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

A video of Verydarkman's living room surfaced online, and netizens quickly noticed changes since his conflict with the clergyman.

Verydarkman's sitting room surfaced online. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @prophetfufeyin

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman and Prophet Jeremiah Omoto have been at odds over the latter's newly launched miracle water business.

In the trending video, VDM's friend and an upcoming musician, Itskokopee, visited his house. Itskokopee filmed himself dancing in Verydarkman's house and captured some interesting angles of the interior.

Vearydarkman's sitting room trends

hossana_vee:

"At least he changed his sofa."

chi_.omaa:

"I thought that was a shrine for a min😂😂😂😂…no shades tho!!"

jac_lamine:

"Prophet Jeremiah has reached the end of the Tunnel and sadly it’s Very Dark."

pri.nce.ss_azubuike:

"Pastor Jeremiah didn’t see this coming 😂😂😂. He for just avoid VDM."

amb.phil1:

"So pastor didn't see the vision to avoid VDM Abi he was adamant."

ble_ssing_sunday:

"Pastor for don see vision to avoid this kind wahala."

_oyiza:

"Pastor don buy market😂😂😂😂. He go dey regret why he carry VDM go court in the first place."

next_autos:

"Make nobody use that water cure DJ chicken ooo , we love am as e Dey craze so ooo."

mrucee_official:

"VDM na potopoto, if you no wan get dirty, avoid am. 😂😂😂😂 him dey ready to swim in lagoon with you, anybody wey run, him papa..... VDM and David H. Dey give me joy steady."

VDM reacts to reports of Prophet Fufeyin forgiving him

The Nigerian social media activist reacted to reports that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Warri, Delta State, had forgiven him.

A screenshot went viral recently declaring that the clergyman has withdrawn the 1 billion naira filed against VDM.

The activist shared a video of himself crying and revealed his next line of action if truly, the general overseer has forgiven him.

Source: Legit.ng