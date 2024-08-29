Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman gained the admiration of many for his nice gesture towards singer Dammy Krane

Recall that Dammy was earlier arrested by his colleague Davido over defamation claims

VDM, who intervened on the matter that led to Krane’s release, was seen taking care of him as the video went viral one

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, displayed his humanity following the misunderstanding between musicians Davido and Dammy Krane.

Recall that Dammy Krane, who was earlier arrested by the Afrobeats star, was later released after VDM intervened.

Verydarkman syles Dammy Krane's hair amid fight with Davido. Credit: @verydarkman, @davido

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on the internet sensation's page, he is seen in a salon styling Dammy Krane’s dreadlocks shortly after the artist's release.

VDM, who previously revealed his passion for hairstyling, was shown doing what he loves best, leaving netizens to praise his kind gesture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his caption, he wrote:

“I say make I fix up Dammy krane before he fix him relationship with Davido and everyone when he don offend with him anyhow yeye all€gat!ons……life abeg ooo 30BG FANS MAKE UNA FORGIVE OOO @davido thank you.

Watch the video below:

Verydarkman trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jaykelsbeautyhome:

"Vdm just get better heart . e no sabi carry something for mind .... send him a heart."

officialmcdeejay:

"Best way to banter ha+e ❤️ “go and sin no more” ."

crucial_legacy07:

"VDM is King. Davido Kissed him and told him I love you. Seun kuti said VDM is a necessity. And currently the Minister of Interior said VDM is the Conscience of the Nation. If you love VDM kindly give a love."

mrshinzo1:

"The best man in Nigeria I love you bro."

ifeoluwasholeye:

"He looks like snoop dog😊 VDM is a correct person anyday."

veryfairman1:

"Make I start to save my hair make your hand breed am one day. Is all love."

miss_irene8:

"VDM is a really a God sent. Person wey hate this guy no sabi good thing."

Davido threatens Dammy Krane

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido reacted to Dammy Krane's post in which he taunted him with his viral crying video.

Dammy Krane, who had repeatedly dragged the singer, claimed that OBO owed him money.

In his response, Davido warned him to go peacefully if he didn't want any issues with him.

Source: Legit.ng