Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife Blessing Obasi trend as they enter into a new phase of their marital life

The Nollywood couple recently shared a clip online to announce that they are set to become parents for the first time

Stan, in the caption of their announcement video, reiterated that marrying Blessing Obasi is still the best decision of his life

Nollywood's very own Romeo and Juliet, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi took many by surprise with an announcement they shared on their page about their marriage.

The couple celebrating their second anniversary shocked many as they revealed they were pregnant and were expecting their first child together.

Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi, are expecting their first child. Photo credit: @stannze

Source: Instagram

Stan waxed lyrical about his wife, noting that marrying her continues to be the best decision of his life.

"Our year of nurturing" - Stan Nze gushes

Their pregnancy announcement video was quite a view for many as Nigerians stormed their pages to show them love.

The video of the young couple was quite blissful to watch as they celebrated the bundle of joy set to walk into their lives.

Read Stan's caption for the announcement:

"2 years today; Still the best decision of our lives I don’t know what we did right to deserve this kind of love. We are grateful Jesus Our 3rd year is definitely a unique phase - Our year of nurturing. Please say a prayer for us Happy 2nd Anniversary to Us."

Watch the cute announcement below:

See how netizens react to the trending video of Stan Nze and his wife

@chiomakpoth:

"Jesus NEVER FAILS !!!! HE IS AN AWESOME GOD! HE ANSWERS PRAYERS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

@mofedamijo:

"Chai the real LOLO NZE!"

@kie_kie__:

"MY BLESSING. SEE THE WAY YOURE GLOWING."

@aycomedian:

"Happy anniversary and massive congratulations."

@iambisola:

"HAPPY Anniversary guys and massive congratulations."

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Yayyyy!!!! Congratulations Fammmmm❤️."

@crazeclown:

"Big congratulations my people."

@iamadunniade:

"Awwwh! Congratulations to you both!"

@wumitoriola:

"I spoke with her yesterday keh @stannze @blessingjessicaobasi congratulations."

