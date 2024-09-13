Nigerian singer Naira Marley is back in the news in relation to his former signee, Mohbad’s death

Just recently, the Marlian Music boss’ lyrics in a Zinoleesky song emerged on social media after some fans claimed it was directed at the late Mohbad

The screenshot of the lyrics started to go viral, and netizens dropped their hot takes on Naira Marley’s words

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is making headlines over his lyrics in Zinoleesky’s song.

On the one-year remembrance of his former signee, Mohbad’s death, screenshots started to make the rounds on social media of the words Naira Marley sang in Zino’s song.

Fans react to Naira Marley's words in Zinoleesky's song, claim it's for Mohbad. Photos: @nairamarley, @zinoleesky, @iammohbad

One of the trending lyrics is “Leave that opp boy in a casket,” while another mentions Naira Marley’s controversial associate, Sam Larry.

See the screenshots below:

Recall that following Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were blamed by numerous Nigerians for allegedly having a hand in the 27-year-old singer’s demise. It also led to people boycotting the Marlian Music boss’ songs.

What Nigerians said about Naira Marley’s lyrics

After the screenshots of Naira Marley’s words in Zinoleesky’s song went viral, many netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter, and several of them seemed to think it was directed at the late Mohbad.

Read some of their comments below:

Auduemmanuel007:

“E no concern me. Forever cancelled.”

Oromena._:

“Sometimes, people wish the dead could fight for themselves.”

Ayohndrxx_:

“Of all the days to talk about it, Allah sees you all.”

mimisugar__126:

“Both Naira Marley and Sammy Larry with their fans and those people streaming their music they won’t die well! Na wetin mohbad eye see them go see!”

Kelvin_kertz:

“You don’t have to hurt a person before you win - Mohbad. Rest in Peace young King 💔.”

eniola___sarah:

“The two of them collaborate, and mürdêred the lyrics. 😂”

olaa___88:

“Them go confess unknowingly. The boy spirit never sleep 😢.”

Youdunnowhy:

“Nigerians and social media cho cho cho. Na una still carry the same song put am on no.3 for chart. Smh. If you wan cancel them cancel for real life!! RIP Mohbad.”

growwithme_0304:

“This is what happens when actions have no consequences.”

vice_chancellor_media:

“Stylishly telling you to go and stream the song, as for me and my household we will not contribute to the factors that generate income for anyone in that record label. I said what i said YES.”

Fan gives food to beggars on Mohbad's remembrance

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a fan marked the one-year remembrance of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, by sharing food to beggars in the streets.

On September 12, 2024, one year after the former Marlian Music crooner died under questionable circumstances, one of his fans went all out to honour his memory.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @Temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman cooked a large pot of rice. She handed out plates of food to beggars and other homeless people on the streets of Lagos.

