Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has spoken up a day to the deceased’s one-year remembrance

Baba Mohbad rained heavy curses on people making plans to use the remembrance as a money-making opportunity

The comments from the late singer’s dad ahead of Mohbad’s remembrance drew mixed reactions from netizens

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, has rained curses on people trying to make money from his son’s demise.

On September 11, 2024, Joseph Aloba was swamped by reporters while leaving the court for his late son’s coroner’s inquest, and he eventually spoke to the press.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @goldminevibes and spotted by Legit.ng, Baba Mohbad shared his thoughts ahead of the late singer’s one-year remembrance. Recall that Mohbad died under unclear circumstances on September 12, 2023 at the age of 27.

While leaving the court premises, Baba Mohbad claimed that some people wanted to use his son’s remembrance to make money when him his father still sheds tears whenever he happens to hear Mohbad’s songs.

The aged man rained curses on people who planned to benefit from his son’s demise. According to him, they and their families will be struck with leprosy. He also reminded Nigerians that justice still hadn’t been gotten.

In Yoruba he said:

“I talked about Mohbad’s first death anniversary and how it’s in two categories. Some people want to use the death of a 26-year-old to make money. When I pass and his song is playing, I shed tears. So if somebody has decided that his death anniversary is an opportunity for them to make money, they and their family will suffer from leprosy. This is the time to remember that it has been one year, and we still haven’t gotten justice.”

What Nigerians said about Baba Mohbad’s curses

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to Baba Mohbad’s curses on opportunists. Read what they said below:

Shukrah_wuraolami:

“Egbami😂😂😂 but you also making money jossy.”

djfinestmixtape:

“Baba feel like celebrity 😂😂😂😂 seeing difference mic 🎤 on his mouth.”

sibi_abike_abula:

“Anniversary how???? Abi remembrance 🙄?”

am_dolkin:

“One year anniversary ke.”

Dr_gbenu_akinwale:

“It’s a sad one, God will comfort all of you.”

chinco_babee:

“As if baba too no make money 😢.”

Balogun.omolara:

“Werey so u no use ur Son's death gather wealth abi.”

oluwatoyin_v:

“😂😂😂This man is cursing himself,bukky jesse ,yeye kudi tv,Arifa,westo,Vero ,Tolani ilesanmi ,papariano and co.”

gloryaderonke9:

“Mtchww radarada baba mohbad you self use your son death to gather money now since one Year now your team is always saying people should still continue to contribute money to your account and go fund me . Mohbad rest on peace aloba family carry una self off social media.”

Ayam_palesh:

“Na death I blame cause it’s inevitable…. Rest well general Moh.”

beccah_oguns:

“All the people that used mohbad's death to do tap tap on tik tok and Facebook will share from the curse including you Daddy. It is only Wunmi, Adura, Darosha and other mohbad's allies that hasn't created content with imole's death.”

Femishoemuzik:

“Bury the poor boy that's all, you have enjoyed this attention enough, bury him and let him rest.”

jimpooriseller_apataibadan:

“He don fat sef.”

Baba Mohbad snubs Mama Mohbad's greeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad's coroner inquest saw some drama between his father, Joseph Aloba and his mother, Abosede.

A video from the coroner’s inquest showed the moment Baba Mohbad totally ignored Mama Mohbad despite her gesture of peace towards him.

The viral clip showed Mama Mohbad getting on her knees to greet her late son’s father, but he ignored her despite the onlooker present who tried to make peace between them.

