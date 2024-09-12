Singers Fireboy and Asake were at their usual best as they graced a concert together to the excitement of their fans

The duo honed their talents under the record label YBNL owned by singer Olamide, who is respected by his colleagues

As Fireboy and Asake sang, some netizens gave credit to Olamide and shared how remarkable it was to have had two gifted singers under one label

Singers Fireboy and Ololade Ahmed, aka Asake, had their fans ecstatic as they thrilled them with exciting music during a concert.

Olamide gets praises as Asake and Fireboy perform together. Image credit: @fireboy_dml, @olamide, @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Both artistes sang Bandana as they shared the same stage together which had their fans reminiscing on the bundle of talents previously under YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide.

As the duo sang, their fans responded to the popular song. Netizens also felt their vibe and noted that it was a blessing that the talented worked with Olamide.

Fireboy and Asake are among the top singers whose talents blossomed under the Science Student crooner. However, reports have it that both of them have exited the record label.

YBNL Nation, an acronym for Yahoo Boy No Laptop Nation, was founded by Olamide in 2012. Other artistes Olamide influenced their fame include Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Chinko Ekun, and Portable, among others.

Watch the video in the slides below:

Reactions to Fireboy, Asake's performance

Check out some of the comments on Fireboy and Asake's performance below:

@only1f3kuwir3:

"Na Olamide and Don Jazzy Dey Enjoy Paas , They Are The Real “Gbelepawo”

@samdaf_electronics:

"The biggest cheat in Afrobeat is to have Fireboy and Asake in the same label."

@flamezyofficial_:

"TALENT LIVES HERE! BADDO NEVER SIGN "MISTAKE" BEFORE."

@maseevshotz:

"Joy wan kee we YBNL Mafias."

@tommybomb_official:

"90% of every artist and producer that we knew through OLAMIDE are all doing very well and that’s more than enough success for him to be happy."

@molurlahsmakeover:

"Goosebumps."

@roscryp_tech:

"YBNL, the only record label wey get 100% steeze 100% composure, and with zero enemies."

@boriolamic:

"Their vocal synergy mehn is fire."

@tochukwu_tia:

"Baddoo na BABA… king maker. Yet still humble like a regular king."

Asake hypes his look at Grammy awards

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake had hyped himself after he lost at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.

He wore a black jacket, black trousers, and black shoes to the event, and he was spotted with his full hair that he packed backward.

The singer praised his look, describing himself as classy while his fans also hailed him and praised his talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng