Imohiosen Patrick, professionally known as DJ Neptune, has come forward to clear the air concerning Laycon's tweet about ripping him off

The duo collaborated on the remix of the song Nobody, alongside Joe Boy in the year 2020, which recorded massive success

While speaking on Zero Conditions podcast, DJ Neptune gave insight into the music business and why Laycon feels cheated

Nigerians were curious to discover what transpired between Laycon and DJ Neptune after the duo successfully collaborated on the "Nobody" remix in 2020.

Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, aka Laycon, a Big Brother Naija star, took to the X platform to call DJ Neptune out for cheating him on his deal on the Nobody remix.

Laycon wrote:

"Abeg o… @deejayneptune how far my agreement and split for the “Nobody (Icons Remix)” song though. Is it not still ready? haba it’s been 4 years o 🤦🏾‍♂."

See Laycon's tweet here:

While Neptune was a guest on the Zero Conditions podcast, he addressed the situation.

According to DJ Neptune's explanation, the Distro company had pushed out some "advance marketing funds" to push the music video. However, they have to recoup their Return on Investments, and that is the point that they are at.

He also noted in parts that a particular amount was offered to Laycon's team, which was rejected. Neptune also said that things were not as Laycon made them seem and that it was only a misconception.

Watch the full clip here:

Reactions trail DJ Neptune's interview

See how fans are reacting to DJ Neptune's explanation:

@bolaji_olaomo:

"Its was a verry very successful song, but label hasnt recoup ROI in four years !!! Neptune should give another reason."

@sapele_pikin20:

"Neptune always having money issues with artist. This guy self."

@qwesikinng"

"Cap. How many years now."

@encrypted0x:

"You can tell when the interviewers are bias. SMH!"

@Kadel99:

"4 years don waka dj neptune."

@RafiatGbadamosi:

"Dj pay laycon his money."

