Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan recently substituted for dumbbells at a gym as a lady used him as her weights

A video made the rounds showing the moment the lady, Jennifer Amuzie, carried VDM on her shoulders and did 10 squats

The viral clip raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens with many of them being impressed by the lady’s strength

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, was recently used as a weight by one of his gym colleagues, Jennifer Amuzie.

Jennifer took to her TikTok page to post a video showing the moment she substituted using dumbbells while opting to carry VDM.

Fans react to impressive video of lady carrying VDM at the gym. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @fit-amuziejennifer / IG

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the strong lady carried the muscular online critic on her shoulders as she squatted 10 times while someone counted for her.

Some of the other gym goers were in awe of Jennifer’s strength and made videos of the display on their phones. See the clip below:

What fans said about lady carrying VDM

The video of VDM being lifted at the gym spread on different social media platforms and raised interesting comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

ayomikun__mikun:

“Any small argument she don carry her husband knack him ground 😂.”

peterlifuodey:

“She is active 🔥🔥.”

iyanshawty:

“Wow this is impressive 🔥.”

Iyanshawty:

“The way she lifted him like he weighs 10kg 😂😂.”

Dia_dem10:

“👏👏👏👏 strong knees.”

chief_chika5:

“So na really truth say ‘’she hulk” really de naija?😭😭😂”

4rvdool_longmern:

“Pov: she's ur wife, 😂”

Teamygohard:

“Hmmm. She lifted 85kg like it's nothing. I'm in love 😘.”

usernotfound04.04:

“someone said big for nothing 😂.”

benzo_nsnv:

“Na man be this o 😂.”

ron_keh923:

“Sas VDM pack hands for one side 😂.”

rasbel_coutore:

“Our vdm no even get weight 😂.”

Only__xmimi:

“POV: Big for nothing 😂😂”

Kiddo.cutz:

“See person wey dey give unna problem see as woman carry am.”

iamk.win1:

“Girl go easy oo, Dont break Ratel King waist ooo.”

itsvibesangel_:

“Omo the girl try o.”

S_meclassic:

“That girl is a red flag.”

freaky_bella22:

“Omo how did she cope with that him armpit 😭😂 make I no talk.”

VDM blasts Folashade Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman (VDM) had taken a swipe at Folashade Tinubu, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the current leader had the worst first year in government ever and asked her to warn her father.

VDM also noted that if Shade's father does not listen to the people, the people will protest, and he will learn the hard way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng