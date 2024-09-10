Legendary Nigerian Waka singer, Salawa Abeni, has dropped her version of Asake’s hit song, Fuji Vibes

In a video that was posted on her Instagram account, the music veteran posted a video of herself in a studio as she jumped on Asake’s track

Salawa Abeni’s version soon went viral on social media, leaving many netizens impressed by her attempt

Legendary Nigerian Waka singer, Salawa Abeni, is trending on social media for jumping on Asake’s Fuji Vibes song.

The YBNL crooner’s new album, Lungu Boy, includes many songs that won many fans over, including Fuji Vibes, which has now caught Salawa Abeni’s attention.

Fans react to Salawa Abeni's version of Asake's Fuji Vibes song.

Source: Instagram

The Waka queen took to her official Instagram page to post a video of herself singing her version of Asake’s Fuji Vibes. In the clip, the 63-year-old musician was spotted in a music studio as she vibed to the song and added her own personal touch to it.

Salawa Abeni appeared to be greatly enjoying herself as she sang and danced to the music before Asake’s chorus came on. See the heartwarming clip below:

Fans react as Salawa Abeni jumps on Asake’s song

Salawa Abeni’s version of Asake’s Fuji Vibes impressed many netizens. A number of them praised the legendary singer for still having it in her. Read some of their comments below:

officially.gentle:

“This mama still dey kanpe n active jor👏.”

benthevillain__:

“Mama sef still dey show workings.”

bhad_of_lagos_bhaddie_:

“Make my mummy no hear this one ooo😂we no go sleep for this house.”

ixolim__:

“This is hustle 🔥🔥🔥 no be to sit down doing nothing saying I pave way 😂.”

sleek.dunga:

“Goosebumps 🔥.”

oluwa_korede001:

“Una no go kuku talk truth 😂.”

ayo0luwa_._:

“Tap pass Asake own.”

sirfemilove:

“E enter 🔥🔥🔥.”

xander_silva10:

“Song of the year I guess.”

Official_djskipmore_nobleboy:

“Wetin be this.”

Wizkid drums support for Asake

Legit.ng also previously reported that Wizkid returned online to support Asake.

The singer retweeted Asake's 'Lungu Boy' album cover.

Wizkid's action, however, spurred mixed comments from fans and non-fans./

