Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media with the amount he spent to look good for his 32nd birthday

The socialite, in a video with content creator Egungun, revealed he spent over N6m on his outfit and accessories for his birthday

The Mummy of Lagos, as he is fondly called, also added that his recent surgery cost him over N4m

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has revealed that he has over N140 million worth of gold accessories in his house.

In a video with content creator Egungun at his birthday party, the controversial celebrity revealed that he pulled off his look with over N6m. He claimed his hair cost about N1.8m while his earrings were N1.2m.

The Mummy of Lagos revealed his dress cost N1.5m, with gold accessories of over N1.8m.

Bobrisky, who has also been very vocal about working on his body to have hips like a woman, revealed to Egungun that he got the surgery done in Lagos for over N4m.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's video

Bobrisky's comment had netizens dropping different reactions, as they accused him of lying.

iam__chuka:

"Onye oshi! Oshi just dey lie."

callme._butterfly:

"But honestly! She didn’t lieee… this is like the truest interview concerning pricing that she didn’t over due her lies.. literally her truest."

_deagram:

"This Egungun man has been hearing lies since the day he started interviewing people. It’s well o."

mheenarh__:

"The day bob stops ly!ng, Nigeria go better."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"He is good at what she does."

vickygold009:

"Make I no lie Bob dey dress abegshe sabi use my gender pass me"

ayam_ene:

"Bob wear slippers??? Very CLASSLESS GIRLIykyk."

iam_omowummy:

"Spent 6M only to look like the gods"

cheekarizuora:

"But jokes apart Bob is so Good keeping It classy and bob dress sense is top-notch too."

Bobrisky and 10 siblings bury their dad

Meanwhile, the popular crossdresser partially abandoned his controversial lifestyle as he was spotted at his father's funeral using a black scarf to conceal a portion of his face.

A video from the funeral service which took place in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state, showed it was done in line with the Islamic faith.

In another clip, the crossdresser and his siblings were seen tossing sand on their father’s body after he was laid on the ground while Muslim clerics offered prayers for the deceased's soul.

