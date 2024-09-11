More clips have emerged online as Davido and other members of the Adeleke family storm the UK for one of their own as Tungee graduates from a London university

One of the videos from the graduation ceremony that caught the attention of netizens was Davido's reaction when his wife, Chioma, arrived at the ceremony

The singer described his wife's beauty with some sweet words while hailing himself for having the nous to pick her over a million other options

The Adeleke family recently celebrated a massive event. The governor of Osun state, Ademola Jackson, and other clan members stormed the United Kingdom to attend the ceremony.

Even though Nigerian singer and Afrobeats artist David Adeleke, aka Davido, wasn't at the event, his beautiful wife, Chioma, was there to represent him.

Clips from the ceremony, in which the Adeleke family joined Tungee to celebrate his graduation from a London university, have emerged online.

"I get eyes" - Davido hails Chioma's beauty

Amid the trending video of Gov Ademola Adeleke hanging out with Davido's wife, Chioma, another clip has caught the attention of netizens.

Davido's reaction to Chioma's beauty as cameras focused on her during her arrival at Tungee's graduation has gone viral.

The singer couldn't help but hail Chioma's beauty while giving himself kudos for choosing her to be his wife.

Check the viral clip below:

Davido's reaction to Chioma's beauty stirs responses

Here are some of the responses that trailed Davido's reactions to Chioma's beauty:

@dmagic_fingers:

"As he should! Chefchi is supper pretty with good character! David won in life with her."

@oluchukwu_____:

"He won a trophy period."

@tonia2luv:

"Your eyez for cheating before realizing."

@_belinda___25:

"Her veneer is actually nice."

@nene_george:

"Sophia, Anita and all the other aspiring sidechics punching the air as we speak."

@s.i.m.p.l.y.g.l.a.d.y.s:

"Na better eyes no be small thing."

@chybaebi:

"Nobody from davido side will ever disrespect chioma coz they know David doesn’t play with him. Most times the disrespect is huge bcox they know ur spouse jokes when it comes to u. I love."

@stellycakes:

"Chioma is a very fine lady."

@jennifer_diares:

"Aww, very demure! She acts like she's a movie character."

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng previously reported an old clip of Chef Chi sharing how she met her musician husband.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

