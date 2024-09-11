Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, went to show support to a member of her new family, Tunji Adeleke, who had just graduated

A video going viral on social media captures Mrs Adeleke looking amazing as always and all smiles

Tunji's excited voice could be heard in the background, surprised to see Chioma pull up and surprise him

One of the many things that the Adeleke family are known for is their support, love, and care for one another, and Chioma has just done exactly that.

The Timeless crooner's wife was seen stepping out to support one of Davido's cousins, Tunji Adeleke, who has just graduated from a UK University.

Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, stuns in two piece. Credit: @tunegee, @isrealdmw

Chioma could be spotted with other family members, including her husband's favourite uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The mother-of-twins, who recently lost weight, looked sweet, simple, and classy in a two-piece outfit. She wore a curly wig, which elevated her look even more and sealed her look up with a Hermes bag.

Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, also shared these posts with Chioma.

Recall that fans were recently shocked to see the breakdown of an outfit Chioma had rocked. After summarizing the cost, it amounted to north of N84 million, unsettling Nigerian netizens.

Fans react to Chioma's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@cactus_jack_1004:

"See as the teeth bright pass wizkid future."

@okwy_mfb:

"Always smiling with geniue love for family. Beautiful in and out... no bitterness in her life at all."

@nekky.ann:

"She looks more beautiful, happy and younger."

@itz.angel.3956690:

"Beautiful Chioma 💕 Davido's wife forever."

@becky_k_bengue:

"Mrs Adeleke is so beautiful."

@gladysngu:

"Big Chi with the brightest smile.'

@nayiir_riri_:

"OMG this lady name Chioma is a definition 😳 of beauty 😍 ❤️❤️❤️."

Davido’s cousin Tunegee appointed chairman

Meanwhile, singer Davido has taken to social media to celebrate his cousin Tunji ‘Tunegee’ Adeleke's new political appointment.

Tunegee was appointed as chairman of the local government service commission in Osun state, and Davido expressed his joy online.

However, the news was met with mixed reactions from netizens, as a number of them claimed it was a result of nepotism.

