Music executive and the mother of Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy's mum, Bose Ogulu, was recently on Uplift.X

While on the show, Bose Ogulu spoke about making money as a creative and the things to do that would help them stand out

She also encouraged young creatives to believe in themselves no matter how crazy their dreams might sound to others

Bose Ogulu, the ace music executive and manager of Afrofusion star Burna Boy, was recently on Uplift.X, where she spoke about being successful as a young artist.

During the interview, Bose Ogulu said there's yet to be a definite blueprint for success as a young artist.

She stated that every artist has a path and what works depending on their personality, craft, and destiny.

In the viral clip, Bose Ogulu also shared essential nuggets that struck a chord with thousands of netizens who couldn't help but react to the trending clip.

"Choose your own path" - Bose Ogulu

Burna Boy's mum further advised young artists to be unapologetic about being themselves and what they want from life.

She noted that young artists shouldn't let anyone put them in a box. Below is an excerpt of Bose Ogulu's quote from the interview:

"No one knows where you’re coming from, so don’t let them decide how far you can go. There’s no single blueprint for success; it’s different for everyone. Choose to be unapologetically yourself in everything you do—whether it’s how you look, how you talk, or the work you create."

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Burna Boy recently celebrated his mum when she turned a new age.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Bose Ogulu's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Burna Boy's mum's interview:

@k__e_v_w_e:

"Words!!! This is fire and very deep."

@osilama_.fj1:

"Great message mama."

@heisbeza:

"Everyone should live by these words."

@heisembray_:

"I wish I had a mum like her Omo (I too love everything about that soul) she is smart outstanding intelligent and beautiful even at her age she still love smart and beautiful."

@osax_ken:

"In 1 word.. just to be Wizzy."

@richytopnotch:

"No one can touch dis woman when it comes to music management."

@obi_onyeka7:

"Don't let anyone tell you how far you can go because the chances are they don't even know where you are coming from no body has the blueprint because life is different for everyone. You can Copy."

Burna’s message to African artists on 2024 Grammys

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Burna Boy reacted after receiving four Grammy nominations at the 2024 award show.

He expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Grammy Awards while sending a message to his colleagues.

Burna Boy's message was seen by many as a subtle jab from the artist to the other African artists nominated alongside him.

