Fashion designer Veekee James has replied haters who have been slamming her over her constant display of love

In the video, she was presenting a master class when she decided to address naysayers about her videos

Veekee James stated that her fans have seen that she has coconut head, and she has not listened to them

Talented fashion designer, Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, has finally addressed critics, who have been complaining of her constant display of love on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that a lady had blasted Veekee James for showing off her husband almost all the time on social media. She advised her to set up a business for him.

While having a master class with some students, she decided to speak about her constant post online. According to her, she cannot stop sharing such videos.

Veekee James speaks more about her choice

In the recording, the fashion designer, who got married earlier this year, mentioned that she has coconut head and would not listen to her critics.

Reactions trail Veekee James' utterance

Netizens shared their views about what the fashion designer said. Here are some of the comments below:

@ugobaby:

"I loved it better when she was quiet and doing her posting like say she no send anybody. This wasn't necessary."

@kpa_kpa_ndo_:

"When you brag about a man so much,that's when they'll disappoint you. My dear post your post in peace and forget Wetin anybody thinks or says."

@j3ssicavintage:

"Who still de talk about you and your beta half. Shey na una Dey supply fuel give Nigeria?

@peace___antoni:

"Wooo all this one no concern person ,Fuel is #1200 .'

@nommys_:

"Me and my man una go say make I no post when I want to post? Una dey crase."

@raybugatti_:

"The day I finally find the LOML !!!! It’s over for all of you ."

@quincyashleyriver:

"One luck smile on U, you go turn motivational speaker, madam, ejoorrr shift."

@flygeh:

"Until he gets some one pregnant,ur coconut head will calm down.Na only u be married woman for Nigeria ni."

Veekee James shares loved-up video

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian fashion designer was back in the news over her loved-up display with her husband, Femi Atere.

Despite being trailed by criticisms for showcasing her love online, the celebrity stylist gave her husband, Femi Atere, his flowers in public.

Veekee James’ video, where she explained how Femi was a green flag, got more netizens talking.

