Nigerian superstar Davido's aide Morgan DMW weighed in on the current drama between him and singer Dammy Krane

Recall that the Afrobeats star earlier arrested his colleague over alleged criminal-related activities but was later released after social media activist Verydarkman intervened

Following that, Dammy didn't seem to be grateful for the second chance given to him as she resumed trolling the Timeless hitmaker

Nigerian music icon Davido Adeleke aka Davido's aide Morgan DMW, has involved himself in the ongoing drama between social media activist Verydarkman, singer Dammy Kraner and the Afrobeats star.

Legit.ng reported that Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, whose stage name is Dammy Krane, tactically resumed dragging Davido in what seemed like a public apology.

Davido’s Aide Morgan DMW blamed Verydarkman for Dammy Krane's new attitude towards Afrobeats star. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @worldstar, @davoavido

Source: Instagram

This came after Dammy Krane was arrested on Thursday, August 22, and detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja on suspicion of alleged criminal-related activities.

Dammy Krane's article garnered a lot of attention, including that of Davido's aide, Isreal DMW. Isreal, like others who reacted, criticised VerydarkMan for apologising on Dammy Krane's behalf while he was in prison.

Morgan DMW attacks VDM

The Afrobeats star aide also took a hot swipe at Verydarkman and blamed him for intervening in the matter.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Verdyarkman opened up about pleading with Davido for the release of Dammy Krane.

Morgan asked the social media activist to give his boss a break and stop interfering in his matters. He, however, accused VDM of using the superstar for Internet clout.

Watch his video below:

Davido and VDM trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wallpaperplace:

"Bro bro bro, abeg they don’t use to shout on our head here."

moponz:

"Dammy krane trolling David or begging. Dammy krane - na collabo."

abdul_thewave:

"Enough to say but couldn’t English it bro 😭😭😂 we feel you bro."

derickrose28:

"Davido go dey regret why him allow VDM in his life,VDM go dey regret why him go realease dammy Krane!"

the_warri_pharmacis:

"Many words dey throat but English no gree am come out 😂 bro bro bro."

onyinyechukwu______:

"But can someone explain to me how is this vdm fault. He wasn’t the one that insulted him."

mayorsoj:

"Davido is a grown man who can make his own decisions, VDM begged David and he chose to listen, nobody forced DavidO abeg."

watermelonshuga._:

"But wait, why are you coming after VDM? Abi you too want to trend? Oga Cynthia Morgan rest IJN."

officialskyz:

"I no blame you, Na the 265 people wey join your live you come Dey shout on top their head I blame."

Dammy Krane tenders apology to Nigerians

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Dammy Krane asked for the forgiveness of Nigerians following his release from police custody.

It will be recalled that the singer was picked up after he constantly defamed Davido regarding the death of his friend, Tagbo.

In a series of tweets, the singer has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive him, admitting that he messed up.

Source: Legit.ng