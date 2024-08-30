Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has asked for the forgiveness of Nigerians following his release from police custody

It will be recalled that the singer was picked up after he constantly defamed Davido regarding the death of his friend, Tagbo

In a series of tweets, the singer has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive him, admitting that he messed up

Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, a Nigerian singer widely known as Dammy Krane, has taken to social media to ask for forgiveness from Nigerians.

It is already known that Dammy Krane was arrested on Thursday, August 22, and detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja on suspicion of alleged criminal-related activities.

Dammy Krane promised to do better in a new post.

Source: Instagram

However, he cried out, asking Nigerians to come to his aid, and blamed his colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido, for his arrest. This comes on the tail of Krane's constantly defaming Davido regarding the death of his friend, Tagbo.

He gained release on August 28, after social media critic VeryDarkMan pleaded with Davido for his release.

Dammy Krane begs for forgiveness

In an unexpected development, Krane went on Twitter to ask Nigerians to forgive his shortcomings.

Dammy Krane wrote:

"I Want to apologize to Nigerians for the negative energy I have put on the media before today. I know a lot was expected of me but I messed up. I wish I can take back the hand of time but only God can, so I will do what I can which is to apologize.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Dammy Krane's apology

Here is how some Nigerians reacted to Dammy Krane's apology post:

@kojhairways:

"Go out there and sin no more."

@pretty_gonny:

"First apology should be to Davido."

@fitnfabdami:

"Na why dem dey call prison “correctional facility” by this."

@iammacavela:

“To my fans, if I still have”… Chai"

@laurel_eon:

"Em don buy this guy."

@mazkunbay:

"Delete all those negative post and comment first."

@aku_fesie:

"Go apologize to who you offend weyrey. Who be your fans."

@king_fhizzy_:

"Na bcus he no get the money to drag Davido na why."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

