Faruk Akinsanya, son of NURTW boss MC Oluomo, has been accused of crypto investment fraud

Victims claimed they paid him thousands for training that never happened, with one losing N500k

According to an online blogger, the NURTW boss’ son allegedly went offline after being dragged on social media

Faruk Akinsanya, the son of National Union of Road Transport Workers boss, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, is under fire over allegations of defrauding several Nigerians in a supposed cryptocurrency investment scheme.

Legit.ng recalled that MC Oluomo was recently enmeshed in a controversy with a Nollywood actress

According to viral reports shared by popular Instagram blogger Bisalo, Faruk allegedly collected large sums of money from unsuspecting individuals who paid him to learn about cryptocurrency investments.

Faruk Akinsanya is accused of crypto investment fraud. Photos: @kingmcoluomo/@king_westt/IG

Source: Instagram

But instead of getting the promised training, all they got were dashed hopes — and silence.

“I paid N500k, he disappeared” – victim speaks out

The alleged scam reportedly happened via Snapchat, where Faruk is said to have advertised exclusive bitcoin investment training and mentorship. Interested followers claimed they were asked to make payments in exchange for access to financial secrets.

One of the victims told the blogger:

“I paid N500,000 for this training. Till now, I’ve not heard anything. He stopped responding and blocked me.”

As the complaints mounted, angry victims took their frustration to Faruk’s Instagram page, calling him out in the comments and demanding a refund.

The pressure became so intense that he allegedly deactivated his account entirely to escape the heat.

Screenshots posted by the blogger showed DMs and payment receipts sent by victims, backing up their claims.

See the post here:

Faruk faces backlash from Nigerians

Nigerians online have not taken the allegations lightly. Social media has been buzzing with frustration and warnings.

@crypto_mama:

“This is why people fear investing. Just because your papa get name doesn’t mean you should scam people.”

@mrjay_onpoint:

“Influencer or influencer’s child, the law must apply. 500k isn’t beans.”

@glowwithtife:

“Even if he returns, trust is already broken. Let this be a lesson.”

@chioma_realest:

“Snapchat no be bank, why una go send money without guarantee? Na lesson for all of us.”

@tundecrypto:

“Influencer kids now using clout to scam people. If na poor man pikin do am, EFCC go don show face.”

@blessing_szn:

“He ran with the money and ran from Instagram too. God will judge all of una wey dey scam hustlers.”

MC Oluomo was recently enmeshed in a controversy with a Nollywood actress.

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo reacts to critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that MC Oluomo reacted to the shade thrown constantly at him by his critics. According to him, people have been mocking him because of his spoken English. He questioned what those who are educated have achieved with their learning.

Also in the recording, he mentioned that his son, whom many have been referring to as Kudus, is also educated.

He stated that he had invested his money in his children's education and that they are currently abroad. MC Oluomo further bragged that all children abroad are citizens of various nations, United Kingdom and the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng