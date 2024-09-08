Social media activist VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has reacted to the various comments surrounding Dammy Krane's Twitter post

Legit.ng earlier reported an apology post on Twitter, where Dammy Krane noted that he was on his 'knees' referencing Davido's viral scandal video

Reacting to those blaming him, VDM insulted them, noting that all he did was give Dammy Krane a second chance

Martins Vincent Otse, a prominent social media activist in Nigeria, has responded to the numerous comments netizens have been sending him following Dammy Krane's apology post to Davido.

Dammy Krane attracted tons of attention earlier in the day after he trolled Davido with an apology post for constantly trolling him on social media, which he also accompanied with an old and scandalous video of the hit maker.

In reaction to Krane's behaviour, Davido's road manager, Isreal DMW, said he blamed VDM for begging his boss on the singer's behalf.

What VDM said about Dammy krane

VDM, in a post shared via his official social media page, slammed all who have been blaming him for Dammy Krane going 'rogue'. According to him, he only gave him a second chance by interceding.

He stated clearly that he had spoken to Davido and apologized for interfering in the ongoing drama.

The activist said that he was not God and that there was no way he would have known that Dammy Krane would turn around and bite Davido in the foot like that.

However, he shared that the unavailable crooner is free to do whatever he pleases, as he will no longer interfere in the scandal.

He wrote:

"After everything done to get dammykrane out,he has continued again."

Watch video here:

Dammy Krane announces initiative

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Dammy Krane disclosed his next action line after his prison release.

Recall that the controversial act was arrested by his colleague Davido over things he said against him and his marriage.

After his public apology, Dammy made an announcement that has since caused netizens to react differently.

