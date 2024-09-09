Nigerian singer Ayra Starr recently opened up about her fashion sense and why she loves going for daring and explicit outfits

Ayra Starr made this revelation during an interview at the Off-White SS25 Fashion Week in New York

The Mavin signee noted during the conversation what her fashion style entails and why she was at the Off-White SS25

Outspoken and fashion-expressive Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, has sparked massive reactions online after clips of her outfit to the New York Fashion Week went viral.

While attending the Off-White SS25 Fashion festival, Ayra Starr spoke about her fashion sense and why she's famous for her daring outfits.

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr opens up about her fashion style and why she loves daring outfits. Photo credit: @ayrastarrr

Ayra Starr revealed while at the Off-White SS25 why she loves wearing enticing and explicit outfits despite getting bashed for it several times on social media.

The vocal queen also shared with the interview how she wants her style to be identified.

Ayra Starr's fashion motto is "Celestial Baddie"

The fast-rising global Afrobeats singer was asked to put a motto on her fashion style. Ayra Starr's response finally helped 2her fans understand why she is as fashion-daring as she is.

She said whenever she puts on an outfit, the first thing that comes to her is, "Is this "Sizzling and Bad?"

But she changed her comment and said her fashion motto is to be a "Celestial baddie."

Watch the viral interview below:

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's fashion statement

Here are some of the responses that trailed Ayra Starr's interview:

@BAMIDELE334:

"This babe fine ooo."

@Sarnoheem:

"Beautiful angel."

@_megaleio:

"Ayere star wo nipppple re!"

@soloxtrrm:

"That dress should be called "Point and kill."

@OdeyindeD:

"Is it the hair? She is now looking off abeg. The hype on her beauty is too much for me. I ain’t with it no more."

@OguntimehinFra5:

"Who else is noticing that Rihanna vibe from her, you could smell the influence through the screen lol."

@BoboTalkative:

"If no be for music and Don Jazzy, this one for dey hawk her only fans page for $3."

@Phillip45503616:

"Omo see that pointed nipple omg."

@Ebukaubatube:

"I really get her point...... She's making sense trust me."

@Holar_Folarin:

"Why she no dey always stand well?? her back break before."

Rick Ross speaks about working with Ayra Starr

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Rick Ross gushing over Ayra Starr and how much he wishes to work with her.

In the viral clip, the American rapper gave Ayra a special shoutout, noting that he looks forward to meeting her the next time he is in Nigeria.

This confession about his love for Ayra Starr's work came months after she had dropped a remix of her song Bloody Samaritan featuring veteran pop singer Brandy.

