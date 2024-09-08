Top Nigerian actress Abiola Adebayo sparked controversy following her comment about cosmetic surgeries

The actress shared her stance on BBL while speaking in an interview, prompting reactions on social media

Biola gave certain reasons she would not engage in the trend, noting that she was comfortable in her skin

Talented Nigerian filmmaker and podcaster Abiola Adebayo has thrilled fans with her insightful speech during an interview with a radio station.

Abiola, who sparked controversy after one of her interviewees faked her death, gave her take on the never-ending trend of cosmetic surgeries.

Biola Bayo reveals why she will never do a BBL. Credit: @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

According to her, she does not see a need to enhance her backside surgically. Biola Bayo noted that although her physical features were moderate in size, she was satisfied.

She also said that anyone who does not like her that way should face their problems.

Biola stated:

"The BBL will come and it will go. I don’t ever say never, so let me shock you: I am not thinking of it. I am not wired like that and I am comfortable in my skin. I don’t have bumbum or bre*sts and if you don’t like me like that, it is your problem."

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Biola Bayo's interview

Legit.ng compiled some thoughts below:

@sassbyday:

"Girls with natural bodies still winning."

@lindabrella__:

"This woman. She’s worth emulating."

@kolawoleeuniceodu:

"That is why Iike you sis, you truly know whom you believe, God bless you ma."

@mariamwahab12:

"And she’s beautiful."

@aminaeleha:

"My beautiful sister love like kilode."

@damlizxy:

"I love her."

@giftyserwaafrempong:

"U are called Adebayo wow .I have heard alot about you positive way 💚💚.I love u from 🇬🇭.God richly bless you forever ma."

@bee_collections23:

"My woman."

Biola Bayo shows off hubby and son

Meanwhile, actress Biola Bayo celebrated her 2nd wedding anniversary on April 29, and she shared a heartwarming post.

The movie star gushed over her husband and thanked him for staying by her side during their trying times.

Biola, who had welcomed her first child, showed him off and expressed gratitude to God for re-writing their story.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng