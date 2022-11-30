Mavin artiste, Ayra Starr, is one Nigerian singer who continues to spark reactions with her music as well as her fashion sense

The Rush crooner, whose page boasts of tiny outfits, as well as other Gen Z looks, has proven to live by her own rules

Following the uproar around her recent outfit, Legit.ng highlights some other times she sported a tiny dress

Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, is known for her beautiful music and near-controversial sense of style, especially in public spaces.

Following the buzz surrounding a recent look that saw people trolling her over her penchant for tiny outfits, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times she has sported tiny skirts.

Check out five looks below:

1. Ayra Starr's outfit that went viral

The Mavin singer performed at a show dressed in an orange and white print look that got many people talking.

The look featured a hoodie with a plunging neckline and a mini skirt in the same print.

2. Ayra Starr's clapback at critics

Following the buzz surrounding her tiny outfit at a recent performance, the singer showed no remorse. Instead, she gave people more reasons to talk.

In this post, she donned a two-toned brown ensemble featuring a cutout top and a mini skirt.

3. Ayra Starr in mini skirt for Wizkid event

The Bloody Samaritan crooner sported yet another tiny outfit for an event which saw her hanging out with a top model, Naomi Campbell.

Here, she donned a print long-sleeved crop top over a pair of leather pleated mini skirt and some thigh-high boots.

4. Stanford performance look

The petite star turned up for her show dressed in a black crop tank top and a pleated white mini skirt.

She paired the look with some white thigh-high leather boots with laces knotted in cute bows.

5. Album celebration mini skirt

Shortly after the release of her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, the singer shared a video that captured how ecstatic she was about the project.

In the clip, she sports a black pleated mini skirt under a yellow graphic shirt and a pair of blue and yellow high socks in a pair of sneakers.

The singer continues to prove she cares little about public opinion.

Ayra Starr slams critics after she was dragged

Following the buzz her look generated recently, she put up a video directed at trolls.

The singer responded to those criticizing how she dresses, telling trolls she doesn't care about their opinion.

Ayra Starr then went on to note that she would continue to wear her skimpy clothes and whatever works for her because she is the only one in charge of her life and decisions.

