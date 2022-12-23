Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has taken to social media to once again speak about her fashion sense

The Mavin artiste, shortly after sharing some new photos, tweeted about her patience being like her skirt

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on her post

If there is one thing Ayra Starr knows how to handle well aside a high note, it is certainly her ability to remain unapologetic about her sense of style.

Despite the criticisms she constantly receives over the length of her skirts, the Rush singer is determined to stick to them.

Photos of Ayra Starr in one of her mini skirts. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She recently shared some new photos in which she rocked yet another daring mini skirt.

The singer paired the black skirt with a vibrant print crop top and a pair of knee-high boots.

Check out the tweet below:

As usual, fans took to the comment section to tease the singer about her clothes.

Shortly after, she tweeted about her skirt being shorter than her patience.

See the tweet below:

Social media users react to Ayra Starr's mini skirt tweet

@anigray:

"Sabi girl no dey too like cloth."

@Emi_a_de:

"You self know "

@Victor_dey4you:

"My account balance is the only thing shorter than that skirt right now"

@pikin_ibadan:

"We know. Sabi girl no dey too like cloth."

@Orevabigdreamz:

"Yes dear you’re so right cos Sabi girl nor dey too like clothes."

@Ogun3rdGen:

"This is what happens when you grew up in a church."

@ugwucollins3535:

"Sabi girl no they wear long skirt."

@DharePaul:

"No wonder the skirt dey always short."

