Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, widely known as Isreal DMW, is not having Dammy Krane's apology to his boss

Recall that IN an apology post on Twitter, Dammy Krane noted that he was on his 'knees' referencing Davido's viral scandal video

Weighing into the matter, Isreal said he blamed VeryDarkMan for pleading for Dammy Krane's release from police custody

Massive reactions have now followed a post by Dammy Krane, in which he seemingly apologised to singer David Adeleke, Davido, for constantly trolling him on social media.

It is no longer news that Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, aka Dammy Krane, was arrested and detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja on suspicion of alleged criminal-related activities.

Isreal DMW blames VDM

Dammy Krane's post attracted tons of attention, including that of Davido's aide, Isreal DMW. Joining others to react, Isreal blamed VerydarkMan for apologising on Dammy Krane's behalf while he was locked up.

According to previous posts by Vincent Martins, aka VDM, Davido would not have released Dammy Krane if he had not pleaded with him on the phone.

Read Isreal's comment below:

Meanwhile, in a recent post, VDM publicly announced that he had taken his hands off Dammy Krane's case and that the singer was free to do whatever he wanted.

Nigerians react to Isreal's comment

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@papiiitino:

"Hope say VDM don learn him lesson. No be everybody wey you fit save."

@oluchiii___:

"VDM was just being compassionate, he didn’t know he was doing it for a sick man."

@chiomaah11:

"You guys shouldn’t blame VDM… una suppose know say Dammy krane no get sen se normally."

@adaikwerre:

"Eh ya So Davido can listen to VDM, but vdm can not listen to anyone?"

@noizy__entertainment:

"Honestly I blame vdm too 😂. Dammy krane never learn."

@kingofthread1:

"This verydarkman too dey chase clout... I don't know why these mumu people like the guy aswear."

@henry_aniegboka_:

"Some people need to face the consequences of what they brought up on themselves."

Dammy Krane tenders apology to Nigerians

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Dammy Krane asked for the forgiveness of Nigerians following his release from police custody.

It will be recalled that the singer was picked up after he constantly defamed Davido regarding the death of his friend, Tagbo.

In a series of tweets, the singer has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive him, admitting that he messed up.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

