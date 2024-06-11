Nigerian Disc Jockey and daughter of billionaire DJ Cuppy has shared her plans to return to school for another degree

The musician and DJ made this revelation via her official Instagram page on Monday, June 10, 2024

She noted that although she was scared, she had done it over and over again and will conquer her feats and do it one more time

Fans of Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, are elated after the billionaire's daughter revealed that she will return to school.

DJ Cuppy, who recently graduated from Oxford University with an MSc in African Studies in 2023, plans to get another degree.

Although she refused to mention the name of the University, she expressed fear over her plans.

"My brain doesn't work like it used to" - Cuppy

In her video, Cuppy shyly said that she was 31 now and that her brain does not work like it used to. However, she insisted on getting another degree regardless.

She also advised her fans not to let their minds and fears limit their achievements.

DJ Cuppy graduated from King's College London in July 2014 with a degree in business and economics. In 2015, she earned a master's degree in music business from New York University.

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy's announcement

@oapchuks:

"On the other hand, is this a way for you to keep busy and have a sense of fulfillment? To some extent I think you may be stuck in phase, and you are not willing to let go. You love learning, Awesome. How has the world, benefitted from your wealth of knowledge so far? My questions are really out of curiosity, and I wish I could have a chat with you. I think your realities are way different from most, and I find this intriguing."

@skukipeeshaun:

"History doesn’t repeat itself; people repeat their patterns."

@kingloogo_loa:

"At least one update from Cuppy #changepattern but let’s marry at least I’m older than you and fresh."

@_kaithy:

"I get you Lady, I’ve got 2 degrees and currently on the 3rd, I figured I love learning."

@adesinatalker:

"She's always working , love her vibe she's a motivation , Don't be lazy."

