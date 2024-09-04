Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo shared her excitement about her lover Paulo's daughter Vanessa, who recently welcomed her first child

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Vanessa made the announcement of the arrival of her bundle of joy with stunning maternity images

Expressing her joy at the good news, Iyabo hailed her sweetheart as she welcomed into being a grandfather

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo celebrated her lover PaulO's daughter Vanessa as she welcomed her first child.

On September 4, 2024, the music executive's daughter made the announcement with a baby bump photo.

Iyabo Ojo took the role of a grandmother as Paulo's daughter as she welcomes child. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Vanessa Okoye shared a photo of herself wearing a lovely purple dress and cradling her big belly on her official Instagram page.

Iyabo Ojo also posted sensational videos of the new mum and daughter, who are currently in the maternity unit.

The mother of two couldn't contain her delight and declared herself a grandmother, welcoming her stepdaughter into parenthood. She also complimented her beloved on his new position as a grandfather.

She wrote:

"Yay! I'm officially a grandmother! Congratulations, my darling @vanzyvanz. Welcome to motherhood, kisses to my darling baby! I can't wait to see you and the baby. Sending lots of love and kisses, I'm so excited,

"obimbimbim @pauloo2104, the latest grandpa congratulations. I love you both."

See her post below:

Iyabo Ojo spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cupid__accessories_station:

"A good mother will always be a good mother… I love you more aunty Iyabo❤️ Congratulations to the entire family."

frekeffabian:

"I am so happy for you mama,this baby is going to live a healthy life forever Amen."

oyinlomodiamond:

"Congratulations to the Iyabo's and Paulo's families in general. I personally won't get tired of congratulating people until it's my turn."

dmvicons:

"Big congratulations 🎊🎈🎉🍾 to Grandpa PaulO and Grandma Queen Mother."

lizzyennywealth:

"Grandama Queen. Congratulations ma aku orire ayo yin oni di ibanuje."

glamourluke:

"Make I kuku pack my load dey go Queem mother house because this is too much😍❤️. Congratulations back to back haba kilode gangan. God is been so kind to this family. Your joy will not turn sower in Jesus name.. Your haters will remain sad forever😂😂. Keeping winning."

bi_organics:

"Queen mother now I'm calm have been expecting it oooo I trust u ur heart is like a gold... U will definitely not disappoint ur fans... Congratulations darling."

