Nigerian activist Verydarkman shifted his attention from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin as he focused on his wife recently

The social media sensation shared a video of the clergyman's wife, Anthonia Fufeyin, performing some miracles in church

VDM went to ask some thought-provoking about the husband and wife, which piqued the interest of many online

Nigerian activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has apparently moved on from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's healing water project to attack his wife, Anthonia Fufeyin.

The social media sensation shared a video of Anthonia Fufeyin in church performing miracles and lying hands on church members as they fell to the ground.

The scene took VDM aback, and he went on to question if she also carried similar anointing like her husband.

He wondered if the spiritual skill was a family custom or something more than unusual.

However, the TikiToker commented on the minster's wife's physical appearance as he wrapped up his hot take.

Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Jeremiah unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.

The cleric spoke about his spiritual items in a viral video.

“The t-shirt I’m referring to—now listen carefully—is something I want you to understand. That’s why the Bible mentions Zechariah 3," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian social media activist reacted to reports that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Warri, Delta State, had forgiven him.

A screenshot went viral recently declaring that the clergyman has withdrawn the 1 billion naira filed against VDM.

The activist shared a video of himself crying and revealed his next line of action if the general overseer truly forgave him.

