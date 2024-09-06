Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday recently posted a video of her new Hermes Birkin bag on social media

However, the unboxing video drew a series of hilarious reactions from netizens, most of them negative

Socialite Dencia and other netizens called the bag fake as they laughed at the actress’ unboxing video

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing recently got herself a Hermes Birkin bag but many netizens called it fake.

The movie star had taken to her official TikTok page to post a video of herself unveiling her latest fashion item.

In the clip, Nkechi used her long fingernails to tap the orange Hermes box before she opened it to reveal a folded Hermes paper bag and another linen dust bag with the Hermes logo printed on it.

Fans accuse Nkechi Blessing of wearing fake as she unboxes Hermes Birkin bag. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Nkechi Blessing finally showcased the black leather bag with gold clasps inside the dust bag. The video was accompanied by a caption where the actress called herself a spoiled and materialistic woman.

Dencia calls Nkechi Blessing’s bag fake

It did not take long for Nkechi Blessing’s unboxing video for her Birkin to go viral, and it sparked hilarious reactions from many, including socialite Dencia.

According to Dencia, the bag is faker than her old BBL bosom. Another netizen asked why NBS didn’t just buy the original of smaller brands instead of showing off a fake Birkin.

See the unboxing video and Dencia’s comment below:

More fans react to NBS’s Birkin bag

The comments from Dencia and other netizens about Nkechi Blessing’s Birkin soon went viral and drew even more reactions from other social media users. Read what they had to say about it below:

refreshedheadsbyqueen:

“Balogun market Hermes 🥳🥳🥳.”

chinenye201:

“Why not buy Aldo, Michael kors, DKNY, River Island and have peace😂.”

justbabiiesandkiddies:

“Kai if u don’t want to embarrass yourself , sha don’t bring ur matter to social media😂 cos Warris all this comment am reading gangan😂.”

Oluchi_judy_:

“Blessing CEO Dey one side dey laugh 😂😂😂. She go soon set ring light. Some of us never see fake talk less of original 😂.”

melvis_francis:

“The moment i saw the handle and the padlock i laughed 😂😂.. the fake didn’t even try to mimic the real deal properly or even close.”

Faymapearl:

“As a celebrity, it’s expected to have a couple of luxury items…. But posting for validation is what I don’t understand, now you’ve screwed yourself trying to prove a point.”

__globrown:

“Why are they so riled up for something she used her money to buy? What’s ur business if it’s fake or not abi na una papa money she use buy am?”

Hautelook_thrift:

“But did she tell you all it’s original? Wahala yin por…I fit buy 8k bag make i do unboxing na ur papa money?”

onyinye_bakee:

“And so what... na the dame 6ft every body go enter.”

Blkjzs:

“The audacity tho 😂.”

Tripledr.merchant:

“Na who post unboxing video I blame if you buy your bag hang am for house jeje , all these people no go do chochocho put.”

_ifemi_1:

“Armoni carpel ain’t playing with her apakeji😁💔.”

janet_obayuwana_:

“Women that try to undermine other women are something I detest more than anything else! Why didn’t tell her the bag wasn’t real through a direct message? Rather, she’s attempting to humiliate her!”

Bamilabam:

“you see that thing i was shouting 😂😂stop unboxing fake bags on social media 😂.”

Davido renames Nkechi Blessing

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday attending the birthday party of singer B-Red went viral.

Nkechi Blessing's biggest music idol, Davido, was also at the party, and the actress was spotted sharing a sweet moment with the singer.

However, that was not the highlight of the moment as Davido christened Nkechi Blessing with the Adeleke name.

