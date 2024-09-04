Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, has revealed that she is going home to Tanzania

The 23-year-old influencer’s Tanzanian boyfriend posted a video of her at the Nigerian airport before their flight

The heartwarming display between Priscy and her fiance soon went viral and drew reactions from their fans

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, recently announced that she is travelling to her new home in Tanzania.

Recall that the 23-year-old influencer recently broke the Nigerian internet space with a romantic video of herself with her Tanzanian singer boyfriend, Juma Jux, rocking matching traditional outfits in what looked like a pre-wedding video.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo's daughter calls Tanzania her new home. Photos: @its.priscy, @juma_jux

As news spread on social media about Priscy and Juma Jux’s alleged engagement, the couple continued to share more loved-up videos on the internet.

Just recently, the Tanzanian singer took to his Instagram stories to post a video of himself talking to Priscy at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Iyabo Ojo’s daughter was spotted wearing his shirt as he gushed over her good looks.

Juma Jux then asked Priscy where she was going, and the young lady said she was going home to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

See the video below:

What fans said about Priscy and Jux

The heartwarming video of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux at the Nigerian airport went viral and drew the attention of some fans. Read their comments below:

millennial_fash:

“You are protected baby! God almighty will make it a fruitful home.”

Adelakuntufayl:

“A finished man and his finished woman. They both genuinely are happy with their choice and you can see it on their faces!”

Lydia_thegreat:

“It's so sweet now let west Africans and East Africans begin to marry each other 👏.”

Oaf_surprises:

“Go enjoy your home 😍.”

Scenteddelightng:

“😍❤️ To love and be Loved back is everything 😍.”

restybura_:

“Welcome to Dar City Dear🔥.”

cece_abikeade:

“Go home Bby girl 😍 your union is blessed ijn.”

dehbombomm:

“Finished girl 😭..it’s so obvious 😂😍.”

heart2heart_withbukola:

“Hope they receive our daughter the way we received their son.”

Okm_herbal:

“Love is beautiful and they definitely look it❤️ Go well Priscy!”

samial_tom:

“Welcome to Dar baby girl.”

Eveluv6:

“I pray this Happiness lasts 🙏🙏🙏.”

hub_of_silverspoon:

“Go well jare.”

Chioma_joy0:

“And home it will be forever and ever 🙏.”

Mercy Aigbe confirms Priscy's engagement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Mercy Aigbe seemingly confirmed Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s engagement to her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux.

Her mother’s friend and colleague, Mercy Aigbe, shared more insight on the relationship on her Instagram page.

Iyabo Ojo also commented on Mercy Aigbe's post, and fans reacted to what she said.

