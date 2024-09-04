Oftentimes, the pronunciation of the names of players plying their trade in the Premier League has proven difficult for fans

The English Football League governing body sometimes engages these players in lively interviews, where they are asked to pronounce their names correctly

A Nigerian comedian has subtly found humour in this, recreating the pronunciation of players' names in a viral video

Pronouncing the names of footballers is often a challenge for fans, especially given the diverse backgrounds and cultures represented in the sport.

As football brings together players from around the world, many of whom have become some of the finest talents, their names can sometimes be difficult for fans to pronounce correctly.

While this is by no means an issue for the sport itself, it has led to fans sometimes resorting to nicknames to refer to their favourite players.

Nigerian comedian, Iamdikeh, has recreated the accent of Premier League players. Image: @Iamdikeh.

Source: Instagram

Embracing this common struggle, Nigerian comedian, Chukwudike Damian Chijioke, popularly known as Iamdikeh, has added a humorous twist to the situation.

The popular social media star recently shared a video where he humorously recreates players' attempts to teach fans the correct pronunciation of their names.

The video, posted on his Instagram account, features several well-known figures, including Cole Palmer, Bruno Fernandes, Moises Caicedo, and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

The now-viral video has attracted considerable attention, with fans sharing their reactions.

Fans react to Iamdikeh’s video

@thenonniebrand, who appeared to enjoy the video, commented:

“Bro delivered!!!! 😂😂😂.”

@the_real_tobe_official, also impressed by the spot-on accuracy, posted:

“Oh God😂😂😂 Cucurella’s part😭😭.”

@ebukadikeh simply shared:

“NICHOLAS, help me and 😂 complete it.”

@real_dreylo also wrote:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 Guy, abeg na.”

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the social media comedian has recreated a similar video involving football personalities.

Earlier this year, the popular skit maker shared a video on social media that humorously reenacted managers' reactions on the touchline.

