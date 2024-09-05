Nigerian TikTok star DJ Chicken and comedian Mr Hyenana recently clashed on the streets of Lagos

A video made the rounds of the two men engaging in an altercation on the street after DJ Chicken reportedly bashed Hyenana’s car

The exchange between the two men in the trending video drew the attention of many Nigerians who dropped their hot takes

Nigerian TikTok star Adedamola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, is back in the news after he reportedly bashed comedian Mr Hyenana’s car.

In a video posted on Hyenana’s official Instagram page, the content creator was seen fighting with DJ Chicken over his car.

Fans react as DJ Chicken bashes Mr Hyenana's car. Photos: @djchicken_kukuruku, @mr_hyenana

Source: Instagram

Mr Hyenana claimed that the disk jockey had bashed his car and insisted that he must fix it. DJ Chicken however did not seem keen on the idea and was heard cursing out the comedian.

Their altercation got a bit physical after DJ Chicken shoved Hyenena for insisting that he must repair the bashed car. See the video below:

What Nigerians said about DJ Chicken and Hyenana’s fight

The video of DJ Chicken and Mr Hyenana soon drew the attention of Nigerians and it raised mixed feelings. While some netizens wondered if it was just a skit, others pleaded with Hyenana to take it easy with him.

Read their comments below:

iam_too_cash_1:

“Day play my fans.”

Yagioflagos_____:

“😂😂 This one Nha prank ooo Abeg ooo.”

iamchikeagada:

“If na skit cool . But if no be skit . I still shock say you no blow him eye 😂.”

Beejay_dml:

“He go repair abeg, no kill our chicken against December 😂.”

Majorgee_:

“Hyenna Abeg make nothing do our joy giver ooo😂😂😂😂…. Forgive oluwo egba tiaaaaa😂.”

aremu_elemu:

“Why e con dress like Lalude ???”

iampeckers:

“Chicken don go buy job again … I beg no touch am because your one blow like this he fit kpai 😂.”

d_blue_sky09:

“Na ur papa get lekki abi dey play.”

sceedbarms:

“Make Oluwo repair car??? You don’t respect the owner of TikTok.”

mikko0886:

“Another prank 😂if you like take ham serious.”

Celebrity__farmer24:

“We nor de know content and real.life again sef, na wa.”

emperor_of_lagos:

“You still Dey speak English? 😂😂😂 if you’re in Rome act like a Roman hold that man for trouser asap 🤣🤣🤣.”

abisinuola_06:

“Sorry which industry do you belong to, my friend said i should ask you.”

