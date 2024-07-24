The bond between Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and Afrobeats star Davido seems to have hit new heights if their recent clip together is anything to go by

A viral clip posted online by the actress has sparked reactions as something OBO did in the video left many stunned

In the trending clip, Davido renamed Nkechi Blessing and the new name was confirmed by the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke

A video of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday attending the birthday party of singer B-Red has gone viral.

Nkechi Blessing's biggest music idol, Davido, was also at the party, and the actress was spotted sharing a sweet moment with the singer.

Viral video of Davido renaming Nkechi Blessing and confirmed by Gov Ademola trends. Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, Nkechi Blessing and Davido shared a moment on camera. The actress told Davido that she would love to get Davido's $500k type of teeth.

However, that was not the highlight of the moment as Davido christened Nkechi Blessing with the Adeleke name.

Davido changes Nkechi Blessing's name

The night's biggest moment was when Davido called Nkechi Blessing (Nkechi Adeleke).

Davido said it on camera and walked away. Excited, the actress rushed to Gov Ademola Adeleke to confirm if she could take up the new name.

The Osun state governor responded by saying yes, and he also said it on camera.

Legit.ng recalls how VDM dragged Nkechi Blessing for not having a proper ticket for Davido's wedding and was refused entry into Chivido 2024.

Watch the exchange below:

Reactions as Davido changes Nkechi Blessing's name

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@xxssive:

"Congrats Mrs Adeleke."

@callme_frodd:

"NKECHI , It’s me your cousin."

@balogun_ayo101:

"You are not proud of your papa name werey."

@tomideakinnibosun:

"You can see how it flows now and VDM was shouting during Davido wedding that they didn't invite her see how things went in her favour again we just need to be careful of words in this country."

@obi_igboanugo:

"Chaiii!! This Video go pain some people ooo."

@iamtrinityguy:

"Nkechi adeleke 😂😂😂😂 you must love this man Called Davido ❤️❤️❤️❤️so friendly."

@chessdukans:

"Chai, parents should work hard to avoid such embarrassment just because of money. You can't try such on DJ Cuppy of Dangote children."

@iamfeyisara_hassan:

"The name suit you die😍😍… See as I they laugh."

@maasoroju:

"ADELEKE BLESSING. N makes better sense."

@bola4u2:

"She said Nkechi Adeleke werey."

Nkechi Blessing unveils lover

Legit.ng had reported that NBS shared cute pictures of her younger lover with her fans.

She hinted that her lover was not a Yoruba man and added that he followed her to an event outside Lagos.

Blessing boasted that it was forever with him.

Source: Legit.ng