Davido Announces His New Title on the Busy Streets of Paris: “King of Nigeria”
- Nigerian singer Davido is having an awesome time in Paris, as videos of his time there trended online
- Legit.ng previously reported that the Afrobeats star and his aide Isreal DMW caused a stir in one of the malls in the foreign city
- A new video making rounds online saw the former DMW boss declaring his new title among his caucasian fans
Nigerian singer David Adeleke has continued to trend following his recent visit to Paris.
The Afrobeats star has entertained netizens with a series of fun moments in the foreign city.
Legit.ng reported that the Grammy nominee went shopping in Paris. In the viral video, his aide, Isreal DMW, was seen hyping him loudly as the music act walked on in the mall.
The two of them laughed joyfully at each other while Davido was walking away.
Another clip showed the former DMW executive meeting and shaking hands with his fans on the gothic street.
One of the caucasian young men who met him revealed that he was the prince of Saudi; this led the singer to declare that he was the “King of Nigeria”.
Davido reveals plans for Saudi
The Timeless singer revealed his plans to visit the Arabian country in his conversation with the acclaimed prince of Saudi.
He mentioned that he was booked for an event in December and couldn’t wait to see the country on that occasion.
Watch the video below:
Davido spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@NuJhayhne:
"Them no sabi am, he dey force them make them sabi am. 00gba please nau."
Davido replies X user who accused him of moving differently since his wedding: "Trying to do better"
@Tobichoplife:
"Thank God say na Wizkid be my goat cause Wetin be this."
@iamdeejayjet:
"Since Wizkid go France, he don Dey wish to recreate it shaaa. Everything na competition to him."
@Razoredmanchi:
"Where those women wey wan kpai men, abeg start from this one."
@pry_loc:
"I dey shame for 001 fans, wetin be this."
@Ayrastarrboo:
"See him running to hug people 😂 dem no send the apari daddy."
@chiamaka04:
"E don reach when e go dey force them to acknowledge am?"
Isreal DMW makes Oyinbo dance to Davido's song
Legit.ng had reported that Isreal DMW had shown his loyalty to his boss Davido by playing his song, 'Feel' after Real Madrid won the match in the 2024 UCL final.
In the viral video, he was seen carrying a radio on his shoulder, and some white men gathered round him while 'Feel' was playing.
He danced cheerfully with the white men who were seen singing Davido's song, who all wore white jerseys.
