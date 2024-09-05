Nigerian singer Davido is having an awesome time in Paris, as videos of his time there trended online

Legit.ng previously reported that the Afrobeats star and his aide Isreal DMW caused a stir in one of the malls in the foreign city

A new video making rounds online saw the former DMW boss declaring his new title among his caucasian fans

Nigerian singer David Adeleke has continued to trend following his recent visit to Paris.

The Afrobeats star has entertained netizens with a series of fun moments in the foreign city.

Davido hails himself on the streets of Paris. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that the Grammy nominee went shopping in Paris. In the viral video, his aide, Isreal DMW, was seen hyping him loudly as the music act walked on in the mall.

The two of them laughed joyfully at each other while Davido was walking away.

Another clip showed the former DMW executive meeting and shaking hands with his fans on the gothic street.

One of the caucasian young men who met him revealed that he was the prince of Saudi; this led the singer to declare that he was the “King of Nigeria”.

Davido reveals plans for Saudi

The Timeless singer revealed his plans to visit the Arabian country in his conversation with the acclaimed prince of Saudi.

He mentioned that he was booked for an event in December and couldn’t wait to see the country on that occasion.

Watch the video below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@NuJhayhne:

"Them no sabi am, he dey force them make them sabi am. 00gba please nau."

@Tobichoplife:

"Thank God say na Wizkid be my goat cause Wetin be this."

@iamdeejayjet:

"Since Wizkid go France, he don Dey wish to recreate it shaaa. Everything na competition to him."

@Razoredmanchi:

"Where those women wey wan kpai men, abeg start from this one."

@pry_loc:

"I dey shame for 001 fans, wetin be this."

@Ayrastarrboo:

"See him running to hug people 😂 dem no send the apari daddy."

@chiamaka04:

"E don reach when e go dey force them to acknowledge am?"

