A Nigerian netizen and X user has quarried Davido in his recent moves since he got married to the love of his life, Chioma

It will be recalled that the singer and his lover tied the knot in June 2024, which turned out to be one of the biggest weddings of the year so far

OBO's response to the man has evoked emotional reactions from his lover on the microblogging app

Nigerian hitmaker David Adeleke has made it to the front line of blogs after he reacted to an accusation levelled at him by one of his fans.

The singer has been busy releasing good music and has rarely been on social media, as he normally would.

Davido tells X that he is trying to do better. Credit: @davido

One of his followers asked him why he had been moving differently ever since he got married, and to the surprise of many, he replied.

The billionaire heir noted that he expressed his love for his family, adding that they only try to do better.

See Davido's reply here:

It will be recalled that the singer reportedly arrested Dammy Krane for constantly defaming him, and making several other 'baseless' accusations against him.

How netizens reacted to Davido's reply

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@YKoluwaseun9:

"Werey you don dey mature, nice one."

@Jay5ofLagos:

"Why u no go do better you way toto won kvll😭🤣."

@comediandaniboy:

"This is why you are the GOAT."

@amosuibk:

"We all need to do better. That's real growth!!!"

@sir_tigga:

"Chivido still best couples in the industry till date."

@random_cruise:

"Person wey go still dey cheat lowkey inno trust gbavido."

@diosaiceii:

"Family man."

@verydarkblackboi:

"Tbh, man needs to lay low for a while."

@Michael2272na:

"This is what happy marriage does to you, makes you a better and well rounded man. May we marry our soul mate that will change our life around for the best."

