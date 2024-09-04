A video has shown how Isreal DMW reacted after seeing his boss, Davido shopping in Paris and walking pass him

In the video, the logistic manager hyped Davido as he was walking, the singer smiled at him before walking away

Davido also said that he was angry at Isreal DMW, he told him about his offence as they both laughed heartily

A sweet video has shown how Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, has been showing love to his boss, Davido unconditionally.

The two were seen in the clip as the Grammy nominee was shopping in Paris. Isreal DMW hyped him loudly as the music act walked on.

Isreal DMW hails Davido in Paris. Photo credit @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

The two of them laughed joyfully at each other while Davido was walking away.

Davido accuses Isreal DMW

In the recording, Davido said that he was angry at his logistic manager. Sharing what he had done, the music act noted that Isreal DMW held unto his money.

This is not the first time that Isreal DMW will be showing love to his boss. He once went on all four to welcome his boss.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Isreal DMW hailing his boss. Here are some of the comments below:

@vivelabelle99:

"Na Davido second wife be Israel..Guy just loves his boss unconditionally."

@issybabe1:

"Davido loves him so much, Israel is the only person who know how to hype Davi."

@5710.ade:

"Just love Davido dunno why.'

@ola_vendor:

"Two happy souls."

@alayo_ventureventsplanning:

"Me sef join una to laugh."

@godfreyprince8:

"I too love David and juju."

@symplysino:

"I too love David.'

@isseydefabulous:

"Correct, O ppor, na so he suppose be."

@fond_mo:

"Just have money."

@neverfollowme8:

"Joy of Africa."

Isreal DMW makes Oyinbo dance to Davido's song

Legit.ng had reported that Isreal DMW had shown his loyalty to his boss Davido by playing his song, 'Feel' after Real Madrid won the match in the 2024 UCL final.

In the viral video, he was seen carrying a radio on his shoulder and some white men gathered round him while 'Feel' was playing.

He danced cheerfully with the white men who were seen singing Davido's song, who all wore white jersey.

Source: Legit.ng